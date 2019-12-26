Georgia Tech 2010's All-Decade Team: Offense

With the second decade of the millennium coming to a close in just a couple days, thus ends another decade of Georgia Tech Football. The 2010's were an era that featured many peaks & valleys, including a pair of ACC Championship game berths, an Orange Bowl victory, and the Miracle on Techwood Drive. With that being said, SI's Jackets Maven is unveiling the Georgia Tech 2010's All-Decade Team.

The offense will be unveiled today, with the defense coming tomorrow. In order to be considered, a player must not have played outside of this decade (redshirting in 2009 and therefore not seeing the field prior to 2010 is permitted).

Quarterback:

Justin Thomas

- 2,412 rushing yards (9th all-time, 2nd all-time by a QB)

- 4,754 passing yards (6th all-time)

- 7,166 total yards (4th all-time)

- 2014 Orange Bowl MVP

- 2014 All-ACC Second-Team

Running Back:

David Sims

- 2,252 rushing yards (12th all-time)

- 23 rushing touchdowns (t-8th all-time)

- 2013 All-ACC Honorable Mention

Running Back:

Zach Laskey

- 2,033 rushing yards (15th all-time)

- 17 rushing touchdowns

- 2014 All-ACC Second-Team

Wide Receiver:

Ricky Jeune

- 1,492 receiving yards (13th all-time)

- 74 receptions (t-20th all-time)

- 20.2 yards per reception (2nd all-time)

Wide Receiver:

DeAndre Smelter

- 1,060 receiving yards

- 11 receiving touchdowns

- 18.9 yards per reception (t-6th all-time)

- 2014 All-ACC Second-Team

Wide Receiver:

Darren Waller

- 971 receiving yards

- 9 receiving touchdowns

Offensive Tackle:

Bryan Chamberlain

- 2015 All-ACC Honorable Mention

- 2014 All-ACC Honorable Mention

Offensive Guard:

Shaq Mason

- 2014 USA TODAY First-Team All-American

- 2014 All-ACC First-Team

- 3x 2014 ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week

- 2013 All-ACC First-Team

- 2x 2013 ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week

Center:

Freddie Burden

- 2016 All-ACC Third Team

- 2014 All-ACC Honorable Mention

Offensive Guard:

Parker Braun

- 2017 All-ACC First-Team

Offensive Tackle:

Will Jackson

- 2013 Wuerffel Trophy Finalist

- 2013 All-ACC Honorable Mention

- 2012 All-ACC Honorable Mention

- 2010 Freshman All-American First-Team

Placekicker:

Harrison Butker

- GT All-Time leading scorer (337)

- 3rd all-time GT FG% (71.7%)

- 2016 All-ACC Honorable Mention

Punter:

Pressley Harvin III

- 165 punts (6th all-time)

- 43.85 Punt Average (2nd all-time)

- 2018 All-ACC Second-Team

Punt/Kick Returner:

Jamal Golden

- 24.5 kickoff return average (3rd all-time)

- 9.9 punt return average (10th all-time)

