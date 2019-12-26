Georgia Tech 2010's All-Decade Team: Offense
With the second decade of the millennium coming to a close in just a couple days, thus ends another decade of Georgia Tech Football. The 2010's were an era that featured many peaks & valleys, including a pair of ACC Championship game berths, an Orange Bowl victory, and the Miracle on Techwood Drive. With that being said, SI's Jackets Maven is unveiling the Georgia Tech 2010's All-Decade Team.
The offense will be unveiled today, with the defense coming tomorrow. In order to be considered, a player must not have played outside of this decade (redshirting in 2009 and therefore not seeing the field prior to 2010 is permitted).
Quarterback:
Justin Thomas
- 2,412 rushing yards (9th all-time, 2nd all-time by a QB)
- 4,754 passing yards (6th all-time)
- 7,166 total yards (4th all-time)
- 2014 Orange Bowl MVP
- 2014 All-ACC Second-Team
Running Back:
David Sims
- 2,252 rushing yards (12th all-time)
- 23 rushing touchdowns (t-8th all-time)
- 2013 All-ACC Honorable Mention
Running Back:
Zach Laskey
- 2,033 rushing yards (15th all-time)
- 17 rushing touchdowns
- 2014 All-ACC Second-Team
Wide Receiver:
Ricky Jeune
- 1,492 receiving yards (13th all-time)
- 74 receptions (t-20th all-time)
- 20.2 yards per reception (2nd all-time)
Wide Receiver:
DeAndre Smelter
- 1,060 receiving yards
- 11 receiving touchdowns
- 18.9 yards per reception (t-6th all-time)
- 2014 All-ACC Second-Team
Wide Receiver:
Darren Waller
- 971 receiving yards
- 9 receiving touchdowns
Offensive Tackle:
Bryan Chamberlain
- 2015 All-ACC Honorable Mention
- 2014 All-ACC Honorable Mention
Offensive Guard:
Shaq Mason
- 2014 USA TODAY First-Team All-American
- 2014 All-ACC First-Team
- 3x 2014 ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week
- 2013 All-ACC First-Team
- 2x 2013 ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week
Center:
Freddie Burden
- 2016 All-ACC Third Team
- 2014 All-ACC Honorable Mention
Offensive Guard:
Parker Braun
- 2017 All-ACC First-Team
Offensive Tackle:
Will Jackson
- 2013 Wuerffel Trophy Finalist
- 2013 All-ACC Honorable Mention
- 2012 All-ACC Honorable Mention
- 2010 Freshman All-American First-Team
Placekicker:
Harrison Butker
- GT All-Time leading scorer (337)
- 3rd all-time GT FG% (71.7%)
- 2016 All-ACC Honorable Mention
Punter:
Pressley Harvin III
- 165 punts (6th all-time)
- 43.85 Punt Average (2nd all-time)
- 2018 All-ACC Second-Team
Punt/Kick Returner:
Jamal Golden
- 24.5 kickoff return average (3rd all-time)
- 9.9 punt return average (10th all-time)
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:
Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI
Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp