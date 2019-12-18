Breaking Down Georgia Tech's 2019 Early Signing Period

As it pertains to head coach Geoff Collins' grand picture of returning Georgia Tech football to national prominence, today the program took a big step in that direction. As part of the NCAA's 2019 Early Signing Period, the Yellow Jackets were able to secure 22 Letters of Intent from their Class of 2020. The 21 freshmen and 1 grad transfer are part of a class that is ranked in the top 25, which is the first time for Georgia Tech since 2007.

"This is a historic day for Georgia Tech football, as we welcome the second highest rated class of recruits in program history, and the highest since 2007 to Atlanta," Collins said. "These outstanding young men will be a big part of achieving the vision that all fo us have for Georgia Tech football, which is to return it to being one of thee most elite programs in all of college football."

Who are the signees?

The 22 student-athletes to put pen to paper are grouped as followed:

Offensive Skill Positions:

- Avery Boyd (WR - 6'2", 195lbs)

- Tucker Gleason (QB - 6'3", 215lbs)^

- Bryce Gowdy (WR - 6'3", 210lbs)

- Ryan King (WR - 6'3", 215lbs)

- Nate McCollum (WR - 5'11, 185lbs)

- Jeff Sims (QB - 6'3" 205lbs)^

- Billy Ward (TE - 6'4", 245lbs)

Offensive Linemen:

- Wing Green (OT - 6'7", 285lbs)

- Ryan Johnson (OG/C - 6'6", 310lbs)*^

- Michael Rankins (OT- 6'5", 295lbs)^

- Ryan Spiers (OG - 6'3", 285lbs)^

- Paula Vaipulu (C - 6'3", 305lbs)

- Jordan Williams (OT - 6'6", 310lbs)^

Defensive Linemen:

- Jared Ivey (DE - 6'6", 225lbs)

- Emmanuel Johnson (DL - 6'5", 260lbs)

- Kyle Kennard (DE - 6'4", 220lbs)

- Akelo Stone (DL - 6'3", 250lbs)^

Linebackers:

- Khatavian Franks (LB - 6'2", 205lbs)

- Tyson Meiguez (LB - 6'2", 215lbs)

- Khaya Wright (OLB - 6'3", 215lbs)

Secondary:

- Miles Brooks (CB - 6'2", 185lbs)

- Jalen Huff (CB - 5'11", 180lbs)^

*Grad Transfer

^Mid-Year Enrollee

Is Tech still targeting anyone?

Even with the already impressive haul, Georgia Tech still is not done. Although he will not sign until at least National Signing Day in February, as of right now Georgia Tech still holds a verbal commitment from 4* running back Jahmyr Gibbs. An SI All-American, Gibbs will go on official visits with the Florida Gators & Ohio State Buckeyes as well as Georgia Tech in the weeks leading up to NSD. If Collins can hold onto Gibbs, it will be the cherry on top of an already elite class.

On top of Gibbs, the Ramblin' Wreck is in the hunt for not only one, but two high-profile recruits in their own backyard. Javier Morton is a 4* safety out of Stone Mountain, GA and a former Alabama commit. After decommitting from the Crimson Tide back in August, he has since gone on two unofficial visits to The Flats. Anything can happen in recruiting, but it would be a shock if Morton to commit elsewhere.

Georgia Tech still also holds verbal commitments from 3* defensive end Albany Casey and 3* offensive lineman Cade Kootsouradis.

Who was the best recruit to sign?

While Jared Ivey, Miles Brooks, Bryce Gowdy & Nate McCollum are all elite talents that Georgia Tech is happy to welcome, unquestionably the the top recruit to sign with the Yellow Jackets was quarterback Jeff Sims. A 4* dual threat QB out of Jacksonville, FL, he decommitted from Florida State just one week ago in the wake of the hiring of Mike Norvell as the head coach. Also being pursued by the Maryland Terrapins, he announced his decision to sign and play for The Institute this morning from Sandalwood HS.

Director of Recruiting for SI All-American John Garcia, Jr. weighs in on Sims' announcement:

Where did Tech excel in the Early Signing Period? Where was left to be desired?

One of Geoff Collins' goals for the program when he took the reigns and in this upcoming offseason was to get bigger, stronger, faster and longer at the line of scrimmage. The Yellow Jackets did an excellent job building towards this goal, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. Out of the 6 offensive lineman to sign in this class, 3 of them are 300lbs or heavier and 3 of them are 6'6" or taller. A big reason for the 3-9 campaign that Tech experienced in 2019 was because the undersized players on the line of scrimmage that were accustomed to the triple-option offense under the Paul Johnson regime. Signing players that are built for the pro style offense that Collins wants to run is a good first step in the right direction as it pertains to winning at the point of attack. It also helps tremendously that 4 of the 6 OL signees are enrolling early.

As far as where the Jackets missed, you could probably make the argument that it was in the secondary as they only signed two defensive backs. However, this isn't saying much. Miles Brooks is still a 4* cornerback who racked up 16 pass breakups and 88 tackles in his final to HS years, and 4* safety Javier Morton is still in play for later down the line on National Signing Day.

Who did the best job on the recruiting trail?

The majority of the Georgia Tech coaching staff did an excellent job on the recruiting trail following the end of the 2019 season. From in-home visits to school appearances, they were everywhere. While they all dis exceedingly well, the one who probably had the most profound impact on recruits was defensive ends/outside linebackers coach Marco Coleman. A member of the 1990 national championship team and 14 year NFL veteran, Coleman used his experience on the gridiron in the business world to connect with recruits, and was instrumental in landing 4* defensive end Jared Ivey. Geoff Collins said that his first year of recruiting on the road was phenomenal and that he has the energy of someone who was just promoted from graduate assistant.

Geoff Collins talks about Marco Coleman's impact on the recruiting trail:

