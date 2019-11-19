All Yellow Jackets
Geoff Collins Announces 2019 Permanent Captains

Matthew McGavic

As most Georgia Tech fans know, each week the program announces 4 game day captains for the opponent that the Yellow Jackets are facing that week.

In his weekly press conference prior to Georgia Tech's Thursday night primetime matchup with the North Carolina State Wolfpack, head coach Geoff Collins went ahead and announced the permanent captains for the 2019 season.

Your 2019 Season Captains:

- Redshirt Senior running back Nathan Cottrell

- Redshirt Junior linebacker David Curry

- Graduate Transfer tight end Tyler Davis

- Graduate Transfer offensive lineman Jared Southers

Coach Collins came up with these four player after he took a vote amongst the team this previous Sunday. He told the team that he wanted them to vote for the 4 best leaders and the 4 best teammates. After compiling all the votes together, he came up with Cottrell, Curry, Davis & Southers.

Collins was proud of all 4 players for them stepping up as leaders of the team, but was especially proud of grad transfers Tyler Davis & Jared Southers. "It's really cool that two guys who came in as grad transfers were voted by their peers as permanent captains," Coach Collins said. "Those two in particular are very very special, and is laying a really good foundation for what we're going to be doing going forward."

They will be formally announced on Thursday prior to Georgia Tech's game vs. NC State. Collins noted that they chose this game since the seniors who are permanent captains will already be honored during Senior Day vs. Georgia.

