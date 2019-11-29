Since Georgia Tech has such a young team, the Yellow Jackets find themselves having only 8 seniors for the 2019 season, including 2 graduate transfers:

- Safety Christian Campbell

- Tight End Tyler Cooksey

- Running Back Nathan Cottrell

- Tight End Tyler Davis (GT)

- Defensive Lineman Brentavious Glanton

- Wide Receiver Omahri Jarrett

- Offensive Lineman Scott Morgan

- Offensvie Lineman Jared Southers (GT)

With their collegiate playing careers coming to a close after the 114th edition of Clean, Old-Fashioned this Saturday, they took some time to reflect on their time on The Flats.

Brentavious Glanton:

Glanton talks about what his favorite memory in a Georgia Tech uniform was, what the future holds for him once his playing career is done, and who was the most influential coach to him.

Tyler Cooksey:

Tyler Cooksey discusses how he feels about the fact that UGA might be overlooking them and why he has taken it personally to take care of his tight end group.

Omahri Jarrett:

Omahri Jarrett talks about what it means to him that he was able to establish a new culture at Georgia Tech, what his fondest memories as a player were, and who were the teammates and coaches that stood out the most to him.

Scott Morgan:

Scott Morgan discusses how it feels to play collegiate football alongside his younger brother Matthew, what the upcoming game against Georgia means to him, and why Coach Key was so crucial to him.

Christian Campbell:

Christian Campbell talks about his play in the game against NC State, and how it will feel to play his final collegiate game against Georgia.

3 of the seniors were also named 2019 Permanent Captains:

- Nathan Cottrell

- Tyler Davis

- Jared Southers

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & follow us on Twitter at @GeorgiaTechSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp.