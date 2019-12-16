Georgia Tech's 2020 Recruiting Class At A Glance
The end of year dead period has arrived, and with it comes the 2019 Early Signing Period not too far behind. Between the end of the season and today, head coach Geoff Collins and the rest of the coaching staff has been deep on the recruiting trail. Between keeping up to date with recruits who have already committed and delivering recruiting pitches those not yet committed to The Institute, they are all working fervently to ensure that Tech maintains a high-caliber recruiting class.
As it stands right now, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have the 20th ranked recruiting class in the nation (Rivals). It would be the first time since 2007 that Tech hauled in a top 25 class, when now head coach Geoff Collins was the director of player personnel at Georgia Tech.
Just who exactly should we expect to don the White and Gold next season? Below is who is currently committed to Georgia Tech, and other top targets for the Jackets.
Commitments:
Jahmyr Gibbs (RB)
- 5'11", 194 lbs
Miles Brooks (CB)
- 6'2", 183 lbs
Bryce Gowdy (WR)
- 6'2", 207 lbs
Jared Ivey (DE)
- 6'6", 222 lbs
Nate McCollum (WR)
- 5'10", 180 lbs
Ryan King (WR)
- 6'3", 205 lbs
Michael Rankins (OT)
- 6'5", 285 lbs
Jordan Williams (OT)
- 6'6", 303 lbs
Tyson Meiguez (OLB)
- 6'2", 210 lbs
Jalen Huff (CB)
- 6'0", 176 lbs
Paula Vaipulu (C)
- 6'3", 303 lbs
Tucker Gleason (QB)
- 6'2", 208 lbs
Kyle Kennard (DE)
- 6'4", 201 lbs
Akelo Stone (DE)
- 6'2", 252 lbs
JaQuari Wiggles (DE)
- 6'2", 263 lbs
Billy Ward (TE)
- 6'4", 245 lbs
Wing Green (OG)
- 6'7", 270 lbs
Khaya Wright (OLB)
- 6'3", 210 lbs
Albany Casey (DE)
- 6'4", 240 lbs
Cade Kootsouradis (OT)
- 6'4" 285 lbs
Avery Boyd (WR)
- 6'3", 200 lbs
Emmanuel Johnson (DE)
- 6'5", 252 lbs
Ryan Spiers (OG)
- 6'3" 280 lbs
Targets:
Jeff Sims (QB), 6'3", 205 lbs
- Recently decommitted from FSU after the hiring of Mike Norvell down in Tallahassee. Is the 7th ranked dual threat QB in the nation and is deciding between Georgia Tech, Maryland and FSU.
Javier Morton (S), 6'2", 197 lbs
- Former Alabama commit, has only visited with Georgia Tech since his decommitment from the Crimson Tide back in August. Is the 23rd ranked player in the state of Georgia.
Jayson Jones (DT), 6'6, 340 lbs
- Current Alabama commit, head coach Geoff Collins and the rest of his staff recently visited Jones at his home in Calera, AL. Ranked in the top 250 and is the 22nd ranked DT in the nation.
Khatavian Franks (OLB), 6'2", 200 lbs
- Former Louisville commit, he has visited twice with the Yellow Jackets since his decommitment from the Cardinals. He went on his official visit this past weekend.
