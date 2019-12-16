Georgia Tech's 2020 Recruiting Class At A Glance

The end of year dead period has arrived, and with it comes the 2019 Early Signing Period not too far behind. Between the end of the season and today, head coach Geoff Collins and the rest of the coaching staff has been deep on the recruiting trail. Between keeping up to date with recruits who have already committed and delivering recruiting pitches those not yet committed to The Institute, they are all working fervently to ensure that Tech maintains a high-caliber recruiting class.

As it stands right now, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have the 20th ranked recruiting class in the nation (Rivals). It would be the first time since 2007 that Tech hauled in a top 25 class, when now head coach Geoff Collins was the director of player personnel at Georgia Tech.

Just who exactly should we expect to don the White and Gold next season? Below is who is currently committed to Georgia Tech, and other top targets for the Jackets.

Commitments:

Jahmyr Gibbs (RB)

- 5'11", 194 lbs

Miles Brooks (CB)

- 6'2", 183 lbs

Bryce Gowdy (WR)

- 6'2", 207 lbs

Jared Ivey (DE)

- 6'6", 222 lbs

Nate McCollum (WR)

- 5'10", 180 lbs

Ryan King (WR)

- 6'3", 205 lbs

Michael Rankins (OT)

- 6'5", 285 lbs

Jordan Williams (OT)

- 6'6", 303 lbs

Tyson Meiguez (OLB)

- 6'2", 210 lbs

Jalen Huff (CB)

- 6'0", 176 lbs

Paula Vaipulu (C)

- 6'3", 303 lbs

Tucker Gleason (QB)

- 6'2", 208 lbs

Kyle Kennard (DE)

- 6'4", 201 lbs

Akelo Stone (DE)

- 6'2", 252 lbs

JaQuari Wiggles (DE)

- 6'2", 263 lbs

Billy Ward (TE)

- 6'4", 245 lbs

Wing Green (OG)

- 6'7", 270 lbs

Khaya Wright (OLB)

- 6'3", 210 lbs

Albany Casey (DE)

- 6'4", 240 lbs

Cade Kootsouradis (OT)

- 6'4" 285 lbs

Avery Boyd (WR)

- 6'3", 200 lbs

Emmanuel Johnson (DE)

- 6'5", 252 lbs

Ryan Spiers (OG)

- 6'3" 280 lbs

Targets:

Jeff Sims (QB), 6'3", 205 lbs

- Recently decommitted from FSU after the hiring of Mike Norvell down in Tallahassee. Is the 7th ranked dual threat QB in the nation and is deciding between Georgia Tech, Maryland and FSU.

Javier Morton (S), 6'2", 197 lbs

- Former Alabama commit, has only visited with Georgia Tech since his decommitment from the Crimson Tide back in August. Is the 23rd ranked player in the state of Georgia.

Jayson Jones (DT), 6'6, 340 lbs

- Current Alabama commit, head coach Geoff Collins and the rest of his staff recently visited Jones at his home in Calera, AL. Ranked in the top 250 and is the 22nd ranked DT in the nation.

Khatavian Franks (OLB), 6'2", 200 lbs

- Former Louisville commit, he has visited twice with the Yellow Jackets since his decommitment from the Cardinals. He went on his official visit this past weekend.

