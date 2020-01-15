Jackets Maven
GT 2020 Football Season Tickets Now On Sale

Matthew McGavic

The 2019 college football season may have only just ended, but it's never too early to get ready for the next one. This morning, season tickets for the 2020 Georgia Tech Football season officially went on sale.

Next season features a loaded set of home games, featuring ACC showdowns against Clemson, Miami, Virginia & Duke, non-conference matchups against UCF & Gardner-Webb, and "Mayhem at MBS" against Notre Dame at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Season Ticket Starting Pricing

- $229: Bobby Dodd Stadium Gold Zone, Mayhem at MBS 300 Level

- $299: Bobby Dodd Stadium Gold Zone, Mayhem at MBS 200 Level

- $405: Bobby Dodd Stadium Non-TECH Fund Areas, Mayhem at MBS 100/200 Levels

- $430: Bobby Dodd Stadium TECH Fund Areas, Mayhem at MBS 100/200 Levels

Full Season Ticket Information & Pricing

Link To Purchase 2020 Season Tickets

