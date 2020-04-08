All Yellow Jackets
2021 DB Micah Gaffney Stays in Touch With Georgia Tech After Offer

Ashley Barnett

2021 Spanish Fort (Ala.) 3-star DB Micah Gaffney remains in touch with the Yellow Jackets since receiving an offer back in February. 

The 6'1, 166-pound Gaffney said he speaks most with Georgia Tech safeties coach Nathan Burton. 

"We talk about how our days are going and he tells me about what his kids did that day," Gaffney said about the relationship with Burton. 

Gaffney said he enjoys the way Tech mixes up man and zone and rotates to keep their players rested. 

"I like their scheme," Gaffney said about the Jackets' defense. "They play a lot of man, but not like every play where you're going to get tired. They do a lot of substituting so that way you are never tired and are fresh. You can play at your best and I like it because I'm tall and can use my length on man."

As his offer list continues to build, Gaffney currently has opportunities at Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri, Arkansas and Virginia among others.  

"I hear from a lot of SEC schools, I mean I do live in Alabama" Gaffney said when asked which programs he hears from the most. "But I hear from Virginia a lot, and Ole Miss, and of course Tech."

As the COVID-19 outbreak struck and the NCAA mandated a temporary recruiting dead period, Gaffney said it halted different school visits. 

"I had an official planned for Virginia, still seeing how that's going to plan out," said Gaffney. "I was supposed to visit Georgia Tech in like late March."

