All Yellow Jackets
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Basketball

2021 DB William Simpkins III Receives Offer From GT

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech extended an offer to 2021 3-star DB William Simpkins III on Friday. 

The 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. recruit out of Gaithersburg, MD (Quince Orchard) said he received the opportunity from the Yellow Jackets defensive ends/outside linebackers coach Marco Coleman. Simpkins ability to press up tight on wide outs caught the attention of Coleman. According to Simpkins, Coleman added his style 'fits' Georgia Tech. 

Coleman, as well as safeties coach Nathan Burton, are Simpkins' recruiters from Tech. Simpkins said both coaches have visited his school a few times prior to being offered.

The Jackets' defensive scheme hasn't been discussed yet with Simpkins. However, his skillset to read, adjust, break on the ball, and tackle makes him ideal at either cornerback or safety. 

The defensive back said he has 16 offers - including opportunities at Pittsburgh, Duke, Maryland, Syracuse, and Virginia Tech. Aside from the programs that have offered, Simpkins said he's also hearing from Penn State, Oklahoma, Ohio State, and UCLA. 

Still figuring out his top schools, Simpkins said several factors will go into his final decision. 

"Chemistry with players and coaches," said Simpkins regarding what will go into his commitment. "Football community, playing time, and building relationships right now with me and my parents."

With the COVID-19 pandemic putting an indefinite hold on in-person recruiting, Simpkins said it has delayed his recruitment and leaves things in question. 

"Everything being on hold delayed my decision," added Simpkins. "I wanted to make it before my senior school year starts."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Ashley Barnett at @AshBarnett_

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2021 ILB Baron Hopson Says, "Atlanta is My Home"

2021 Georgia Tech ILB recruit Baron Hopson says, "Atlanta is my home."

Ashley Barnett

AD Todd Stansbury Discusses How GT Athletics Are Handling COVID-19

Athletic Director Todd Stansbury discusses how Georgia Tech athletics are handling COVID-19

Ashley Barnett

Looking Ahead to Three Major Games for 2020

Georgia Tech's football schedule is considered one of the toughest in 2020. Here's a look at the three biggest opponents the Yellow Jackets will face.

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech Contacting Pitt Transfer Trey McGowens

Georgia Tech is one of the several programs in contact with Pittsburgh sophomore guard Trey McGowens who entered the transfer portal earlier this week.

Ashley Barnett

2021 Recruit Garner Langlo Loves How GT Runs the O-Line

2021 3-star offensive tackle Garner Langlo loves how Georgia Tech runs the offensive line

Ashley Barnett

3-Star QB Walter Simmons III Could Make Decision Soon

2021 3-star QB Walter Simmons III holds a Georgia Tech offer and could make a decision soon

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech Reaching Out to OSU Transfer DJ Carton

Georgia Tech is one of the many programs already reaching out to Ohio State freshman DJ Carton who announced his decision to enter the transfer-portal on Thursday.

Ashley Barnett

Throwback Video: Georgia Tech Stuns No. 5 Louisville

Throwback Recap Video: Georgia Tech stuns No. 5 Louisville

Ashley Barnett

Report: Georgia Tech In Contact With Quinnipiac Grad Transfer Kevin Marfo

Georgia Tech is in talks with Quinnipiac grad transfer Kevin Marfo. The forward led the D-1 in rebounds per game (13.3).

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech Head Baseball Coach Danny Hall Hopeful For a Resolution

With the cancellation of the remaining winter/spring sports seasons, Georgia Tech head baseball coach Danny Hall believes an extra year of eligibility would be the correct decision.

Ashley Barnett