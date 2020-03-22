2021 DB William Simpkins III Receives Offer From GT

Georgia Tech extended an offer to 2021 3-star DB William Simpkins III on Friday.

The 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. recruit out of Gaithersburg, MD (Quince Orchard) said he received the opportunity from the Yellow Jackets defensive ends/outside linebackers coach Marco Coleman. Simpkins ability to press up tight on wide outs caught the attention of Coleman. According to Simpkins, Coleman added his style 'fits' Georgia Tech.

Coleman, as well as safeties coach Nathan Burton, are Simpkins' recruiters from Tech. Simpkins said both coaches have visited his school a few times prior to being offered.

The Jackets' defensive scheme hasn't been discussed yet with Simpkins. However, his skillset to read, adjust, break on the ball, and tackle makes him ideal at either cornerback or safety.

The defensive back said he has 16 offers - including opportunities at Pittsburgh, Duke, Maryland, Syracuse, and Virginia Tech. Aside from the programs that have offered, Simpkins said he's also hearing from Penn State, Oklahoma, Ohio State, and UCLA.

Still figuring out his top schools, Simpkins said several factors will go into his final decision.

"Chemistry with players and coaches," said Simpkins regarding what will go into his commitment. "Football community, playing time, and building relationships right now with me and my parents."

With the COVID-19 pandemic putting an indefinite hold on in-person recruiting, Simpkins said it has delayed his recruitment and leaves things in question.

"Everything being on hold delayed my decision," added Simpkins. "I wanted to make it before my senior school year starts."

