2021 DT Cameron Ball Said Georgia Tech "Stands Out"

Atlanta (GA) Tri-cities two-way lineman Cameron Ball has grabbed the attention of Power 5 programs across the nation as of late. The 2021 three-star prospect recently narrowed down his top 10 schools which included Georgia Tech.

With nearly 30 offers from programs such as NC State, Michigan State, UCF, Arizona State, Mississippi State and Minnesota, Ball said four schools currently stand out to him.

"I would say Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Arizona State and Minnesota," Ball said when asked which specific programs stick out the most.

"Out of those four schools I've only visited Georgia Tech," Ball added. "But I've taken virtual visits with Arkansas, I've taken many virtual visits with Minnesota. I've been in zoom meetings with coaches, I like the relationships I've got going on with the coaches right now. And that's just over the phone, so I know that the relationships can become bigger, better and stronger when I meet them in person."

According to Ball, he hears from Georgia Tech and Arkansas the most.

At 6-foot-5, 290 pounds, Ball has the skillset to play both sides of the line of scrimmage. His combination of size and athleticism makes him ideal at offensive tackle or defensive tackle.

Ball stated that the Yellow Jackets are recruiting him on the defensive side of the ball.

Although his recruitment continues to be on the rise, Tech was the first Power 5 program to extend Ball a scholarship offer. The opportunity presented by the Jackets early on has carried some weight on him.

"It does stand out," Ball said of the Georgia Tech offer. "That was my third offer, and that was my first Power 5 offer. It does mean a lot that they were the first major school to take a chance on me."

The Peach State native said he continues to build a relationship with the Jackets' defensive line coach, Larry Knight.

"Me and coach Knight, we have a good relationship," Ball said. "He was the one that offered me. Me and him have been building a relationship and bond ever since that night he offered me.

"I talked to him about two days ago. We broke down my film, he was giving me pointers of what I need to work on, what I can do better and what I was already good at."

Before the COVID-19 pandemic put a hold on on-campus recruiting visits, Ball had a chance to visit the Flats in early March.

"It went good. They (Georgia Tech) made me feel at home," said Ball. "There were a whole lot of people on the tour, and I was in the back of the line registering and getting my badge. One of the recruiting coordinators had brought everything I needed back to me so I wouldn't have to wait in line. That right there speaks to me that I'm a major priority when it comes to Georgia Tech football."

Once the temporary recruiting dead period gets lifted, Ball said he has numerous visits in mind.

"I plan on going back," Ball said regarding visiting the Jackets. "Before corona, I had planned on visiting Kentucky, Alabama, Arkansas. [I'd like to visit] mainly SEC, ACC, Pac-12 schools. I want to get to Arizona State."

With no definite date in mind for a final decision, official visits will be a deciding factor for Ball.

"I might have to take all five of my official visits to weigh my options and then decide off of those five visits," said Ball. "I don't really want to rush things. I want to let time play out.

"I'm going to base my decision off of, how do I feel when I get on campus. Do they make me feel like a priority? I don't to feel like just another number. I have to have a good relationship with all of the coaches. Just feel like I'm at home basically."

