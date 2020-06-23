All Yellow Jackets
2021 Georgia Tech Football Commitments: Early Summer Update

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech has had a busy last two months in football recruiting, picking up eleven verbal commits for the class of 2021 since the month of May. The Yellow Jackets total commitment count for the 2021 recruiting cycle currently sits at fifteen.

Let's take a look at where the Jackets currently sit nationally and in the ACC:

247Sports 

ACC: 9

National Rank: 31

Georgia Tech's 2021 class dropped three spots on 247Sports as Boston College jumped up three spots to No. 8. The Eagles' class of 2021 rose to eighteen verbal commits after the commitments of four three-star prospects in June. 

Rivals

ACC: 8

National: 27

Highest Ranked '21 Commits for Tech

Four-star WR James BlackStrain

247Sports
Rivals

National: 284

National: N/A

Florida: 44

Florida: 53

Position: 52

Position: 51

Three-star WR/TE Leo Blackburn

247Sports
Rivals:

National: 560

National: N/A

Georgia: 42

Georgia: 57

Position: 25

Position: 29

Note: Blackburn has the length, frame and athleticism to be utilized at tight end or wide receiver. His position ranks are at tight end. 

Three-star WR Malik Rutherford

247Sports
Rivals

National: 583

National: N/A

Florida: 84

Florida: 73

Position: 96

Position: 64

Three-star WDE Joshua Robinson

247Sports
Rivals

National: 594

National: N/A

Georgia: 48

Georgia: 40

Position: 40

Position: 20

Three-star Pro-style QB Chayden Peery 

247Sports
Rivals

National: 612

National: N/A

California: 55

California: 59

Position: 24

Position: N/A

Other '21 Commitments for Tech:

Three-star WDE Noah Collins

Three-star OT Jakiah Leftwich 

Three-star SDE Grey Carroll

Three-star OLB Gavin Barthiel

Three-star ATH Jamal Haynes

Three-star TE Ben Postma

Three-star OG Eli Richey

Three-star S Shawn Chappell Jr.

Three-star DT Zeek Biggers

P David Shanahan

