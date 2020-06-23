2021 Georgia Tech Football Commitments: Early Summer Update
Ashley Barnett
Georgia Tech has had a busy last two months in football recruiting, picking up eleven verbal commits for the class of 2021 since the month of May. The Yellow Jackets total commitment count for the 2021 recruiting cycle currently sits at fifteen.
Let's take a look at where the Jackets currently sit nationally and in the ACC:
247Sports
ACC: 9
National Rank: 31
Georgia Tech's 2021 class dropped three spots on 247Sports as Boston College jumped up three spots to No. 8. The Eagles' class of 2021 rose to eighteen verbal commits after the commitments of four three-star prospects in June.
Rivals
ACC: 8
National: 27
Highest Ranked '21 Commits for Tech
Four-star WR James BlackStrain
247Sports
Rivals
National: 284
National: N/A
Florida: 44
Florida: 53
Position: 52
Position: 51
Three-star WR/TE Leo Blackburn
247Sports
Rivals:
National: 560
National: N/A
Georgia: 42
Georgia: 57
Position: 25
Position: 29
Note: Blackburn has the length, frame and athleticism to be utilized at tight end or wide receiver. His position ranks are at tight end.
Three-star WR Malik Rutherford
247Sports
Rivals
National: 583
National: N/A
Florida: 84
Florida: 73
Position: 96
Position: 64
Three-star WDE Joshua Robinson
247Sports
Rivals
National: 594
National: N/A
Georgia: 48
Georgia: 40
Position: 40
Position: 20
Three-star Pro-style QB Chayden Peery
247Sports
Rivals
National: 612
National: N/A
California: 55
California: 59
Position: 24
Position: N/A
Other '21 Commitments for Tech:
Three-star WDE Noah Collins
Three-star OT Jakiah Leftwich
Three-star SDE Grey Carroll
Three-star OLB Gavin Barthiel
Three-star ATH Jamal Haynes
Three-star TE Ben Postma
Three-star OG Eli Richey
Three-star S Shawn Chappell Jr.
Three-star DT Zeek Biggers
P David Shanahan
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:
Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI
Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Ashley Barnett at @AshBarnett_