2021 Georgia Tech Football Commitments: Early Summer Update

Georgia Tech has had a busy last two months in football recruiting, picking up eleven verbal commits for the class of 2021 since the month of May. The Yellow Jackets total commitment count for the 2021 recruiting cycle currently sits at fifteen.

Let's take a look at where the Jackets currently sit nationally and in the ACC:

247Sports ACC: 9 National Rank: 31

Georgia Tech's 2021 class dropped three spots on 247Sports as Boston College jumped up three spots to No. 8. The Eagles' class of 2021 rose to eighteen verbal commits after the commitments of four three-star prospects in June.

Rivals ACC: 8 National: 27

Highest Ranked '21 Commits for Tech

Four-star WR James BlackStrain

247Sports Rivals National: 284 National: N/A Florida: 44 Florida: 53 Position: 52 Position: 51

Three-star WR/TE Leo Blackburn

247Sports Rivals: National: 560 National: N/A Georgia: 42 Georgia: 57 Position: 25 Position: 29

Note: Blackburn has the length, frame and athleticism to be utilized at tight end or wide receiver. His position ranks are at tight end.

Three-star WR Malik Rutherford

247Sports Rivals National: 583 National: N/A Florida: 84 Florida: 73 Position: 96 Position: 64

Three-star WDE Joshua Robinson

247Sports Rivals National: 594 National: N/A Georgia: 48 Georgia: 40 Position: 40 Position: 20

Three-star Pro-style QB Chayden Peery

247Sports Rivals National: 612 National: N/A California: 55 California: 59 Position: 24 Position: N/A

Other '21 Commitments for Tech:

Three-star WDE Noah Collins

Three-star OT Jakiah Leftwich

Three-star SDE Grey Carroll

Three-star OLB Gavin Barthiel

Three-star ATH Jamal Haynes

Three-star TE Ben Postma

Three-star OG Eli Richey

Three-star S Shawn Chappell Jr.

Three-star DT Zeek Biggers

P David Shanahan

