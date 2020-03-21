All Yellow Jackets
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Basketball

2021 ILB Baron Hopson Says, "Atlanta is My Home"

Ashley Barnett

2021 3-star ILB Baron Hopson named Georgia Tech as one of his top schools on Friday via Twitter. 

"I love the fact they don't have a set defensive scheme," Hopson said regarding the Jackets defense. "They call plays based on the situation of the game along with the skills and strengths of the players. I love the culture they are building."

Aggressive up the middle - both against the run and pass -the 5-foot-10, 220-pound linebacker said he prefers the Mike position due to his ability to read the field. 

Hopson said he has a good relationship with both defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Andrew Thacker and running backs coach Tashard Choice from Tech. 

"Coach Choice is the recruiter for my area. He gets around to the school quite a bit," Hopson said. "I probably hear from him a couple times a month."

According to Hopson, he has earned over a dozen offers including opportunities at Michigan, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, and Cincinnati. 

"Other schools I hear from often are Nebraska, Pitt, and Liberty," said Hopson. 

Originally from the Stone Mountain area outside of Atlanta, Hopson said Georgia Tech's location could be beneficial for the Jackets. 

"Atlanta is my home," added Hopson. "I have lots of family up there so that definitely gives Tech a boost." 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Ashley Barnett at @AshBarnett_

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Looking Ahead to Three Major Games for 2020

Georgia Tech's football schedule is considered one of the toughest in 2020. Here's a look at the three biggest opponents the Yellow Jackets will face.

Ashley Barnett

AD Todd Stansbury Discusses How GT Athletics Are Handling COVID-19

Athletic Director Todd Stansbury discusses how Georgia Tech athletics are handling COVID-19

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech Contacting Pitt Transfer Trey McGowens

Georgia Tech is one of the several programs in contact with Pittsburgh sophomore guard Trey McGowens who entered the transfer portal earlier this week.

Ashley Barnett

2021 Recruit Garner Langlo Loves How GT Runs the O-Line

2021 3-star offensive tackle Garner Langlo loves how Georgia Tech runs the offensive line

Ashley Barnett

3-Star QB Walter Simmons III Could Make Decision Soon

2021 3-star QB Walter Simmons III holds a Georgia Tech offer and could make a decision soon

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech Reaching Out to OSU Transfer DJ Carton

Georgia Tech is one of the many programs already reaching out to Ohio State freshman DJ Carton who announced his decision to enter the transfer-portal on Thursday.

Ashley Barnett

Throwback Video: Georgia Tech Stuns No. 5 Louisville

Throwback Recap Video: Georgia Tech stuns No. 5 Louisville

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech Head Baseball Coach Danny Hall Hopeful For a Resolution

With the cancellation of the remaining winter/spring sports seasons, Georgia Tech head baseball coach Danny Hall believes an extra year of eligibility would be the correct decision.

Ashley Barnett

ACC Cancels All Remaining 2019-20 Winter/Spring Sports

The ACC has cancelled all remaining 2019-20 Winter/Spring sports

Ashley Barnett

Report: Georgia Tech In Contact With Quinnipiac Grad Transfer Kevin Marfo

Georgia Tech is in talks with Quinnipiac grad transfer Kevin Marfo. The forward led the D-1 in rebounds per game (13.3).

Ashley Barnett