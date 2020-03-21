2021 ILB Baron Hopson Says, "Atlanta is My Home"

2021 3-star ILB Baron Hopson named Georgia Tech as one of his top schools on Friday via Twitter.

"I love the fact they don't have a set defensive scheme," Hopson said regarding the Jackets defense. "They call plays based on the situation of the game along with the skills and strengths of the players. I love the culture they are building."

Aggressive up the middle - both against the run and pass -the 5-foot-10, 220-pound linebacker said he prefers the Mike position due to his ability to read the field.

Hopson said he has a good relationship with both defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Andrew Thacker and running backs coach Tashard Choice from Tech.

"Coach Choice is the recruiter for my area. He gets around to the school quite a bit," Hopson said. "I probably hear from him a couple times a month."

According to Hopson, he has earned over a dozen offers including opportunities at Michigan, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, and Cincinnati.

"Other schools I hear from often are Nebraska, Pitt, and Liberty," said Hopson.

Originally from the Stone Mountain area outside of Atlanta, Hopson said Georgia Tech's location could be beneficial for the Jackets.

"Atlanta is my home," added Hopson. "I have lots of family up there so that definitely gives Tech a boost."

