2021 OT Jakiah Leftwich Says Relationship with Georgia Tech is "Great"

Ashley Barnett

Three-star offensive tackle Jakiah Leftwich has collected offers from across the nation including Arizona State, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Tennessee, TCU, West Virginia and others. The 2021 offensive lineman out of Atlanta (GA) Westlake said Georgia Tech is one of the programs he currently hears from the most. 

"Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Syracuse, South Carolina and Vanderbilt," Leftwich answered when asked which schools contact him most frequently. 

Since earning an offer from the Yellow Jackets in October 2019, Leftwich has continued to develop a strong relationship with Tech. 

"Coach (Geoff) Collins, coach (Brent) Key and coach (Larry) Knight," Leftwich said of his main recruiters at Georgia Tech. "[It's a] great relationship, [it's] amazing. They have great people."

At 6-foot-6, 302-pounds, Leftwich said the Jackets are recruiting him at left tackle.

"I'm familiar with the [Georgia Tech] offense," said Leftwich. "They told me all about it, what they're running... I can play space, switch different stuff up here and there, do different things." 

Leftwich has been impressed with what he's seen from Tech. 

"[I like] how they compete every day," Leftwich said of the Jackets. "The facilities are amazing and I like their jerseys."

Prior to college spring practices and events canceling due to COVID-19, Leftwich had a chance to tour the Flats in early March. 

"It was great," Leftwich said of his visit at Georgia Tech. "We got to see their practice style. We got to see the facilities. It was great."

Aside from the Jackets, Leftwich had a chance to visit other schools across the South as well. 

"I visited Florida State, UGA, South Carolina, Tennessee," added Leftwich. 

With the coronavirus pandemic causing a temporary hold on in-person recruiting visits until June 30th, Leftwich said it's caused him to delay making his final decision. 

"It was supposed to be July 19," said Leftwich. "But I don't know right now about that date since all of this started. I planned that date before all of this happened." 

According to Leftwich, he's keeping his options open and will narrow down his choices in the future. 

"Right now, I'm just looking and seeing," said Leftwich. "I want to go anywhere that is beneficial to me, what I need and education."

