2021 Recruit Garner Langlo Loves How GT Runs the O-Line

At 6-foot-7, 270 lbs., 2021 3-star offensive tackle Garner Langlo is the ideal size for the Yellow Jackets' offense. He's big and physical. He explodes off the line and creates holes for the running game.

Langlo has earned offers from 20 schools including UCF, Ole Miss, Utah, Pittsburgh, and West Virginia - Georgia Tech being one of the schools that has caught Langlo's attention. According to Langlo, offensive line coach Brent Key has been his main recruiter from Tech.

"I love how he (Key) runs the offensive line, he knows what he's doing!" Langlo said. "My favorite thing about him is he was the first to believe in me."

Key has been known to move the offensive linemen across the line for depth, but Langlo said he thinks Key would keep him at tackle.

"He (Key) likes my size and thinks I move well," Langlo said.

The offensive lineman out of Ocala, FL (Trinity Catholic) visited Georgia Tech the first week of March. He said once everything settles, he will take another trip to Atlanta to visit the Jackets.

With no top schools as of now, Langlo is happy with all of the programs he has opportunities with.

"Every school that has offered has done a great job on reaching out," said Langlo.

