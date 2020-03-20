All Yellow Jackets
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Basketball

2021 Recruit Garner Langlo Loves How GT Runs the O-Line

Ashley Barnett

At 6-foot-7, 270 lbs., 2021 3-star offensive tackle Garner Langlo is the ideal size for the Yellow Jackets' offense. He's big and physical. He explodes off the line and creates holes for the running game. 

Langlo has earned offers from 20 schools including UCF, Ole Miss, Utah, Pittsburgh, and West Virginia - Georgia Tech being one of the schools that has caught Langlo's attention. According to Langlo, offensive line coach Brent Key has been his main recruiter from Tech. 

"I love how he (Key) runs the offensive line, he knows what he's doing!" Langlo said. "My favorite thing about him is he was the first to believe in me."

Key has been known to move the offensive linemen across the line for depth, but Langlo said he thinks Key would keep him at tackle.  

"He (Key) likes my size and thinks I move well," Langlo said. 

The offensive lineman out of Ocala, FL (Trinity Catholic) visited Georgia Tech the first week of March. He said once everything settles, he will take another trip to Atlanta to visit the Jackets. 

With no top schools as of now, Langlo is happy with all of the programs he has opportunities with.

"Every school that has offered has done a great job on reaching out," said Langlo.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Ashley Barnett at @AshBarnett_ 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

3-Star QB Walter Simmons III Could Make Decision Soon

2021 3-star QB Walter Simmons III holds a Georgia Tech offer and could make a decision soon

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech Reaching Out to OSU Transfer DJ Carton

Georgia Tech is one of the many programs already reaching out to Ohio State freshman DJ Carton who announced his decision to enter the transfer-portal on Thursday.

Ashley Barnett

Throwback Video: Georgia Tech Stuns No. 5 Louisville

Throwback Recap Video: Georgia Tech stuns No. 5 Louisville

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech Head Baseball Coach Danny Hall Hopeful For a Resolution

With the cancellation of the remaining winter/spring sports seasons, Georgia Tech head baseball coach Danny Hall believes an extra year of eligibility would be the correct decision.

Ashley Barnett

ACC Cancels All Remaining 2019-20 Winter/Spring Sports

The ACC has cancelled all remaining 2019-20 Winter/Spring sports

Ashley Barnett

Report: Georgia Tech In Contact With Quinnipiac Grad Transfer Kevin Marfo

Georgia Tech is in talks with Quinnipiac grad transfer Kevin Marfo. The forward led the D-1 in rebounds per game (13.3).

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech's Danny Hall Transitions From Certainty to Unknown

From preparing his team to travel for an away series to being thrusted into unfamiliar territory, Georgia Tech's Danny Hall discusses the transition of certainty to unknown.

Ashley Barnett

Former Georgia Tech OLB Jeremiah Attaochu Could Find a New Home in the NFL

After a comeback season with the Denver Broncos, could former Georgia Tech OLB Jeremiah Attaochu find a new home in free agency?

Ashley Barnett

Former Georgia Tech S Morgan Burnett Released by Cleveland Browns

Former Georgia Tech safety Morgan Burnett has been released by the Cleveland Browns.

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech Makes Cut For In-State CB Kani Walker

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets make the cut for in-state 3-star cornerback Kani Walker.

Ashley Barnett