2022 ATH Dallan Hayden Receives Latest Offer from the Jackets

2022 3-star ATH Dallan Hayden is seeing more P5 offers come in with Georgia Tech being the latest opportunity for the rising prospect.

"I found out from my coach," Hayden said about receiving the Jackets' offer. "Coach (Tashard) Choice called him. I feel good. Georgia Tech is a great academic school and they're going to change things around with the football program."

The prospect out of Memphis, TN plays both cornerback and running back at Christian Brothers and is currently being recruited as an athlete. However, his skillset at running back comes natural as his father, Aaron Hayden, was a running back for the Tennessee Volunteers and in the NFL.

As Georgia Tech continues to add to the backfield, Hayden's speed and ability to run through tackles would be an extra luxury. Similar to the running backs' group, Jackets are continuously building on to the secondary. Hayden's skillset to cover, be quick, and block the receiver would be another contribution.

According to the 5'11, 185-pounder, he doesn't have a preference to playing either offense or defense.

"I like both and make an impact on both," Hayden said regarding preferences to either side of the ball.

With nearly 20 offers at hand and more to come, Hayden said there are a few factors that will contribute to his final decision.

"Academics," Hayden said. "Solid football program, coaching, and how they have an impact on their players time there."

As Hayden's recruitment continues to grow and with opportunities already at programs including Florida State, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Georgia, his father has offered some advice.

"He told me to have fun, but remain humble and work hard and it'll workout!" said Hayden.

Note: Hayden's brother, Chase Hayden, was a running back at Arkansas. The rising junior entered the transfer portal earlier this year.

