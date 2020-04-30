2022 ATH Jaden Mangham Says Latest Georgia Tech Offer "Feels Great"

2022 ATH Jaden Mangham has seen his stock rise as of late. The recruit out of Birmingham (Mich.) Groves collected eight Power 5 offers just in the month of April including one from Georgia Tech.

"I was talking with coach (Tashard) Choice and coach (Kerry) Dixon and coach Choice let me know that I was offered," Mangham said of his latest offer from the Yellow Jackets. "We called coach Dixon shortly after and (Dixon) told me the same thing. They said they were excited to offer me and they can't wait for the stay at home to rise so we can come visit. It feels great to have an offer from such a prestigious academic school. Coach Choice and coach Dixon let me know they were building something really special there."

Mangham's latest opportunities come from programs such as Washington State, Michigan, Michigan State, West Virginia, Minnesota and Penn State among others. The no. 9 prospect out of Michigan remains humble and is grateful to receive the numerous recent offers.

"I'm very fortunate and blessed that schools have extended me a scholarship offer especially during these types of times," Mangham said. "I will continue to take care of my academics and continue working on my skillsets."

At 6-foot-3, 185-pounds, Mangham has the ability to play either defensive back or wide receiver at the collegiate level with many schools recruiting him as an athlete. The Jackets are recruiting Mangham on the offensive side of the ball.

"Georgia Tech offered me as a wide receiver," Mangham said. "I feel I can play on both sides of the ball equally well. I'm willing to play whatever school I attend needs me to play that helps the team."

With Tech known for its strong curriculum, Mangham emphasized the importance of academics for his recruiting.

"I will be graduating early from high school," added Mangham. "I would love to graduate from college in three and half years."

Mangham said Georgia Tech is on his list of schools to visit when the temporary recruiting dead period gets lifted.

As he navigates through the recruiting process, Mangham has had some guidance from his older brother, Jaren Mangham, who is a running back at Colorado.

"He's giving me the ups and downs of recruiting," Mangham said of his brother's help. "It's been a blessing to have him home and have someone to work out with who's already played in college."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Ashley Barnett at @AshBarnett_