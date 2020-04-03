2022 Atlanta RB "Excited" For Georgia Tech Offer

Georgia Tech is the latest to offer 2022 Atlanta (GA) Woodward Academy RB Damari Alston.

"Coach (Tashard) Choice told me on the phone I was offered," Alston said of his Tech offer on Friday. "I was excited because it's the city and there's nothing like being offered from your hometown."

Being from the Metro Atlanta area, the 5-foot-10, 185-pound Alston said he grew up watching the Yellow Jackets.

"Yeah, my brother, we took a visit to Georgia Tech. I was about 10 years old," Alston said. "I grew up watching Georgia Tech and UGA. I’m from Atlanta, so why not watch them and see how they’re doing?”

Prior to the temporary recruiting dead period in place amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Alston said he had a chance to visit with the Jackets before things came to a halt.

“I’ve made about two more trips this offseason," added Alston. "I went to watch a couple of spring practices. The atmosphere was incredible. The players all had energy, and the coaches had energy. The tempo is really fast, the way they transition from the next station to another. The weather was great for the first time in Georgia. It was a great spring practice, both times I visited.”

With over a dozen opportunities at programs such as Michigan, Cincinnati, West Virginia and Arkansas, Alston said Tech has a lot of positives for him.

“Obviously, it is a tech program, so their majors are in Computer Science and Engineering. Engineering and Computer Science, that is what I want to work on in college, maybe even Business," Alston said. "The facilities are really nice. The football program is pretty good, and right now they changed the offense. They used to run a triple option and now they run the spread. Everything is rebuilding and coming back.”

As head coach Geoff Collins continues to develop a pro-style spread offense, Alston's receiving capabilities would be a fit.

“Yeah, with the spread offense, it gives me the ability to be everywhere on the field, not just the backfield," said Alston. "It gives me the ability to spread out wide, in the slot a little bit.”

The Jackets' backfield continues to build on with loaded talent, including 2020 4-star RB signee, Jahmyr Gibbs.

“I’ve been to one of his games his senior year when he was in high school. He is an outstanding running back," Alston said of Gibbs. "I have been to a few games at Georgia Tech. I have watched Jordan Mason play and the backup freshman last year, Jamious Griffin, who is a close friend of mine.”

