2022 DB Devin Moore "Excited and Grateful" For Jackets' Offer

Georgia Tech recently joined a collection of new offers for 2022 Naples (Fla.) three-star safety Devin Moore.

"Coach Jeff Popovich called me and informed me on it," Moore said of the Jackets offer from last week. "I was excited and grateful when I got it."

The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder had his recruitment kick off early with opportunities at Florida, Miami, Michigan and others. In the last month, Moore has earned additional offers from South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

"I'm very blessed and grateful of the recent offers and the previous ones," Moore said. "It's allowed me to become as humble as ever."

Moore is a versatile defensive back with experience at corner and free safety. Moore added that he is strong in coverage, with good length, speed and mentality. His skillset would be a good fit in Tech's defense that plays a lot of press-man.

"I just love the coaching staff and all the energy in their defense," Moore said about the Jackets. "They fly around."

Once the temporary recruiting dead period lifts, Moore said Atlanta is on his list of future trips.

"I would like to visit Georgia Tech, Michigan, Tennessee, Virginia and Mississippi State," said Moore.

With no timeline set on a final decision, Moore knows what he's looking for in a football program.

"I'm going to go to a school that has a great town, great fans, good coaching, good facilities and good academics," Moore said.

