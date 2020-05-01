2022 DE Beau Atkinson "Excited" About First Offer From Georgia Tech

2022 Raleigh (NC) Leesville Road WDE Beau Atkinson has his first two offers in hand. On Monday, Georgia Tech was the first to offer Atkinson, followed by a Virginia Tech offer on Thursday.

"My head coach called me and told me Georgia Tech offered me and told me to call coach (Nathan) Burton," Atkinson said. "He told me that they had offered me and talked about the campus. He asked me how I was staying in shape, I was really excited to receive the offer. The academics at Georgia Tech are amazing and the city of Atlanta seems like a great place to live."

At 6-foot-6, 215-pounds, Atkinson has the frame, speed and skills to wreck havoc to opposing offenses. He's developed into a solid pass rusher which has caught the attention of the Yellow Jackets.

"Coach Burton told me that they see me as an edge rusher and that could be as defensive end or as a walked down outside linebacker," said Atkinson. "I've seen some film and I know they recently shifted to a four man front and I know they have a lot of athletes that can play different positions. For me, I like how they drop five DBs back because that gives the defensive line more opportunities to get to the quarterback. I also like how much they try to keep on the offense."

As a freshman, Atkinson played both defensive end and tight end before fully transitioning over to defensive end this past season. Atkinson said the experience on offense helps him on defense.

"Running routes as a tight end is a lot about leverage and footwork, which both carry over to the defensive side of the ball," Atkinson said.

With on-campus recruiting visits placed on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Atkinson said he wants to visit the Flats once things are clear.

"Coach Burton and I talked about getting down to Atlanta as soon as possible," said Atkinson. "Hopeful to get down early July. Georgia Tech is certainly on the list."

