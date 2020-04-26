All Yellow Jackets
2022 Four-Star ATH Kody Jones Impressed With Georgia Tech Academics

Ashley Barnett

Four-star 2022 athlete Kody Jones has had a busy month collecting offers from numerous Power 5 Programs all over the South. Georgia Tech is one of the latest to offer the Memphis (Tenn.) Fairley recruit.

"I talked to coach (Tashard) Choice and he offered me," Jones said of the Yellow Jackets' offer from earlier this month. "I was very excited but I also felt blessed for this opportunity."

Ranked as the No. 211 prospect nationally for the 2022 cycle, Jones has caught the interest of other ACC schools as well. He also earned additional opportunities at Florida State and Virginia Tech this month. 

"To earn three ACC offers in April is a huge blessing," Jones said. "Unfortunately, a lot of people are not able to do that. Therefore, I remain humble and let everything play out."

Jones does it all in high school at a high level. With his speed, he could translate to either side of the ball in college. Like most schools, the Jackets are recruiting him as an athlete, leaving the options open on the field for the 5-foot-10, 165-pounder. 

For Jones, it's the academic program at Tech that appeals to him. 

"I love that Georgia Tech has an amazing education program," Jones said. "That's huge for me because you can't always play football. Therefore, I know I have to be set for life after football."

With offers from West Virginia, South Carolina, Tennessee and among others, Jones said he has a list of schools he'd like to visit. 

"Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Kentucky, Kansas, South Carolina, Florida State, Virginia Tech and West Virginia," Jones said of his future school visits list. 

As of right now, Jones does not have a timeline in place for a final decision. Until then, he's looking for certain factors in a future program. 

"Most definitely where I feel I can succeed best in the education program," said Jones. "Where I feel most comfortable for my family and me and also where I can come straight in and hopefully be able to get on the field." 

