2022 MJ Morris Discusses Recruiting and How He Became a QB

Brian Smith

If you search for that special playmaking quarterback, that talented do-it-all football player that could easily play wide receiver or defensive back if it were not for his special skills behind center, meet MJ Morris.

Last season Morris threw for 2,186 yards, 20 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He did that while playing really good competition and still displaying his incredible skills to dominate many opponents.

As the saying goes within the world of football, “The eye in the sky does not lie.” In short, the film truly tells the story. Morris’s ability to escape pressure, make a throw while under duress or make something happen with his fantastic athleticism truly paints the long-term picture for what he can do. Here’s a look at sophomore footage for the 6-1, 175-pound signal caller while playing for Carrollton (Ga.) High School.

It’s fun to break down individual clips of top prospects, but Morris provided so many spectacular plays it seemed best just to allow the highlights to roll. Again, there’s no hiding from the film. It tells the truth no matter what.

Defining what should be considered the most compelling part of Morris’s game can prove difficult, but his film showed how he can turn an almost certain lost yardage play all the way into a touchdown. That’s a rare ability.

Whether Morris looked down a charging defensive lineman and still delivered a direct strike to a wide receiver, or Morris making a couple of defenders miss and running down the sideline for a touchdown, he possesses a natural ability to make something happen in the moment. That cannot be taught. It’s natural.

Now, imagine Morris in three years. He’s going to be in a college weight training program where he will be able to maximize his full potential. Morris will be adding strength and size, and his arm strength will be improved over what should already be considered a very good arm.

It’s intriguing to think about and discuss. What truly sets Morris a part from most signal callers, however, would be his desire to learn the game from inside the pocket. He’s not just a playground football player. From the pocket, he can make on-time throws to the middle of the field, down the seam, and those difficult comeback routes and out routes that require arm strength, timing and accuracy.

There’s a long way to go before Morris makes his college decision. He’s a special talent that will be recruited by the who’s who of college football. It will be entertaining to watch Morris’s recruitment, as well as watching him progress during the course of the next couple of football seasons and beyond. 

Georgia Tech PR