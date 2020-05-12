2022 OLB/ATH Javae Gilmore Talks Recent Georgia Tech Offer

Georgia Tech is one of the latest to offer three-star OLB/ATH Javae Gilmore.

The 2022 Amite (LA) product learned of the opportunity to play for the Yellow Jackets last week.

"Coach (Andrew) Thacker, he had called me saying he loves the way I play the game," Gilmore said of Tech's offer. "He was talking about my game style and all of that when he offered."

Still early in his recruitment, Gilmore said he is looking forward to building a relationship with the Jackets and learning more about the program.

"I can't wait," Gilmore added. "I'm very excited about that."

At 6-foot-4, 190-pounds, Gilmore has lined up at multiple positions including outside linebacker and tight end. His versatility has earned him opportunities with programs such as Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Kentucky and Florida State.

With some schools offering him at athlete, Gilmore said Tech is recruiting him at outside linebacker. Although he has no preference to either side of the ball, the ability to play offense has helped his game at defense.

"It helps a lot," Gilmore said of his familiarity with offenses. "Because you can tell what's going on, what the quarterback is thinking and all of that. You can see how he's reacting, what he's going to play, running game, the passing game, tight ends, receivers and everything."

Once the temporary recruiting dead period is lifted, Gilmore said he wants to take a tour of the Flats as well as some other schools.

"Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Memphis, Florida State, SMU and Georgia Tech," Gilmore said of his future visits list.

His brother, redshirt freshman Amani Gilmore, was a quarterback for the Kentucky Wildcats before entering his name into the transfer portal last week.

