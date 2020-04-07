2022 RB Quinshon Judkins Talks Georgia Tech Offer

2022 Pike Road (AL) Pike Road RB Quinshon Judkins' recruitment is on the rise. He's earned a collection of five major offers to begin the month of April including an opportunity at Georgia Tech.

"I was so excited I couldn't do anything but thank God for the blessing," Judkins said about receiving the Yellow Jackets' offer last Thursday. "I found out about the Georgia Tech offer later that evening. My head coach contacted me that I had received the offer."

The 6'0, 195-pound Judkins said he's familiar with Tech's coaching staff and their offensive scheme.

Judkins exudes speed and elusiveness on the gridiron. He would work well in many of Collins' spread sets that would provide more one-on-one matchups that he could exploit.

With his other recent offers coming from D1 programs including Michigan, Tennessee, Auburn, and Arkansas, Judkins said he feels nothing but gratitude.

"All the recent offers just showed me that hard work pays off," said Judkins. "I'm so grateful for the opportunity to play at the next level from these coaches."

Like many other prospects across the country, the temporary recruiting dead period has put a hold on any immediate visits. Although Judkins hasn't decided yet which schools he wants to visit, he said Georgia Tech is on his list.

As his recruitment continues to kick off, Judkins added he has no timeline for making a final decision.

