2022 SDE Nick Campbell Calls Georgia Tech His "Dream School"

2022 Lake Minneola (Fla.) three-star SDE Nick Campbell is one of the latest prospects to receive an offer from Georgia Tech. As his recruitment continues to grow, the opportunity to play for the Yellow Jackets has the 6-foot-3, 244-pounder in awe.

"My head coach had called me and he told me," Campbell said of receiving the Jackets' offer last week. "It feels great because it is one of my dream schools."

Tech isn't the only ACC football program with their eyes on Campbell. The Pittsburgh Panthers extended an offer to him last Friday.

"It's a great opportunity to play on the big stage, against teams I grew up watching," Campbell said of the chance to play in the ACC.

Ranked as the no. 19 SDE, Campbell said Georgia Tech is also recruiting him as an outside linebacker.

"I feel like I would fit just right in," said Campbell about the Jackets' defense. "My team runs the same defense as them...we run three-down lineman and one stand up outside linebacker."

Campbell's versatility would give Tech the opportunity to move him all over the field.

Once in-person recruiting visits are permitted again, Campbell said Atlanta will be one of his stops.

"Georgia Tech is one [I'd like to visit] and I would like to visit all the schools that offered me," said Campbell.

With additional opportunities at Tennessee, Kansas and Kentucky, Campbell said he continually hears from all the schools that have offered.

Although he has no timeline set for a final decision, Campbell is looking for a school that feels like home.

"I want a family atmosphere and great coaches," said Campbell.

