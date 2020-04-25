All Yellow Jackets
2022 TE Trent McGaughey "Excited" About Georgia Tech Offense

Ashley Barnett

The Yellow Jackets are the latest to throw their hat in the ring for 2022 Pearland (Texas) Shadow Creek three-star TE Trent McGaughey. 

Ranked as the no. 9 tight end in his class, McGaughey was thrilled to receive the Georgia Tech offer on Wednesday. 

"I'm excited about this offer," said McGaughey. "Georgia Tech is a good school and they have implemented a new offense which I'm excited about."

As Tech head coach Geoff Collins continues to develop an offense that focuses more on the tight end, the 6-foot-3, 225-pounder is confident he can be a tool in both blocking and receiving.  

"I see myself as an all around tight end," added McGaughey. "They have a new offense so I think it's going to turn out good for them."

In addition to the Jackets, McGaughey has earned an impressive collection of opportunities from several Power 5 programs in the past month. His most recent offers include Oklahoma State, Colorado, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Miami and Michigan State. 

"It feels great me having all these Power 5 offers," said McGaughey. "I'm very confident in myself so I expected this to happen."

McGaughey said he plans to visit numerous schools including Georgia Tech. 

As the his recruitment continues to build, McGaughey said he has thought about what he wants in a school. 

"Factors on my decision is really who wants me the most to be honest," McGaughey said. "I don't have my timeline but I will lower my schools next year."

