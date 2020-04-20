2022 Top-Ranked Safety Wants to Visit Georgia Tech Again

The top-ranked safety in the 2022 class, Fort Pierce (Fla.) Fort Pierce Westwood four-star Kamari Wilson received multiple offers to begin April, including one from Georgia Tech.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Wilson said he was "very excited" when his coach called him about the Yellow Jackets' offer.

Wilson said he had a chance to visit Tech last summer on a college tour.

"I definitely want to visit Georgia Tech again," Wilson said when asked if he had plans to revisit Atlanta (GA). "I love the program at Georgia Tech."

Wilson's ability to support the run and hit receivers when he gets the ball would be an added luxury for a strong Jackets' secondary. Tech's versatile defense would compliment Wilson's strong skillset to be physical and separate players from their routes.

"My best skill is either coming down hard and hitting or locking up the best player," Wilson said.

With nearly two dozen offers already, Wilson continues to collect opportunities at major programs such as LSU, Ole Miss, Florida, Miami, Auburn, Georgia and among others.

As his recruitment continues to build, he said he's not creating a time stamp on a final decision as of yet.

"As far as a timeline, I'm just soaking it all in. I don't have one yet," said Wilson.

