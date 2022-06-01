2023 Defensive Tackle Adrian Griffin Picks up an Offer From Georgia Tech

Being located in the southeast has many advantages and one of them is being able to go to various neighboring states to get talented players. Georgia Tech has several offers out to prospects from the state of Alabama and the latest one is a three-star defensive tackle by the name of Adrian Griffin.

Griffin recently picked up an offer from Georgia Tech and the Yellow Jackets are trying to gain ground in the recruitment of one of the state's best defensive linemen. Griffin is a 6-5 260 LBS versatile lineman who could be an impact player down the road. He could be in line for a big senior season and elevate his recruitment further.

There are several schools recruiting Griffin and there could even be a favorite. He holds offers from Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi State, West Virginia, and Louisville are just some of the offers he has. There is some thought that Kentucky could be the front runner for Griffin, but that should not deter the Georgia Tech staff.

It will be interesting to see if Griffin will take a visit to Georgia Tech this summer and what else changes in his recruitment. It will be one to follow this summer either way.

