2024 ACC Football Media Days: Start Time, Schedule, How To Watch, And More
One of the signs that football season is getting closer is conference media days. The Big 12 and the SEC were the first conferences up for media days and now the ACC and the Big Ten is up this week.
Georgia Tech is going to be one of the first schools that you hear from on Monday. Brent Key is going to be joined by quarterback Haynes King, running back Jamal Haynes, and defensive tackle Zeek Biggers and we are going to hear from the Yellow Jackets before they embark on a much anticipated 2024 campaign.
Not only is Georgia Tech going to be speaking on Monday, but their week zero opponent, Florida State, is going to be speaking tomorrow as well. The two teams that kick off the 2024 college football season are the ones that we are going to hear from first on Monday afternoon. It will be interesting to see if either of the coaches or any of the players talk about the matchup.
The other team that will be talking on Monday is one of the newcomers in the ACC, SMU. The Mustangs are thought to be able to contend in the ACC right away and this is going to be the first chance to hear from head coach Rhett Lashlee.
Here is the schedule for the upcoming week in Charlotte:
Monday- Commissioner Jim Phillips, Florida State, Georgia Tech, SMU
Tuesday- Cal, Pitt, Stanford, Virginia, Virginia Tech
Wednesday- Boston College, Duke, Louisville, Miami, and Wake Forest
Thursday- Clemson, North Carolina, NC State, Syracuse
Here is how you can watch the 2024 ACC Media Days, starting tomorrow:
Start time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Location: Charlotte, NC
Where to Watch: ACC Network and ACC Network Xtra (All Press Conferences and the commissioner's forum will be available on ACC Network Xtra)
Monday
1:00-2:00- Commissioners Forum
2:15- Georgia Tech Press Conference
3:00- Florida State Press Conference
3:30- SMU Press Conference
Tuesday
10:00-Pitt Press Conference
11:00- Virginia Tech Press Conference
12:45- Cal Press Conference
1:15- Stanford Press Conference
2:45- Virginia Press Conference
Wednesday
10:00- Miami Press Conference
11:00- Louisville Press Conference
12:45- Boston College Press Conference
1:15- Duke Press Conference
2:45- Wake Forest Press Conference
Thursday
10:00- NC State Press Conference
11:00- Syracuse Press Conference
12:00- Clemson Peress Conference
1:00- North Carolina Press Conference