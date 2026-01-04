Florida QB DJ Lagway Set to Visit Gators’ Rival As Potential Transfer Destination
The 2026 edition of Florida's game against Florida State could receive a jolt of extra juice.
Former Gators quarterback DJ Lagway—a transfer portal entrant—is visiting Florida State Sunday, according to a Saturday afternoon report from Pete Thamel of ESPN.
Reports first emerged that Lagway, 20, would enter the transfer portal back on Dec. 15. The Willis, Texas native has spent two seasons with Florida. In 2025, he led the SEC with 14 interceptions while throwing 16 touchdown passes.
Lagway was one of the Class of 2024's most highly regarded prospects, committing to play for the Gators in Dec. 2022 after coach Billy Napier's first season. The Seminoles never made Lagway an offer during the recruiting process.
Florida State is coming off a rollercoaster of a sixth season under coach Mike Norvell. The Seminoles started '25 by knocking off then-No. 8 Alabama and traded on the victory for much of the season—only to end the year on a 2-7 slider after peaking at No. 7 in the AP Poll.