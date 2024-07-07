2024 Heisman Trophy Odds: Why Haynes King Remains An Intriguing Longshot Pick To Win College Football's Top Trophy
This season, Georgia Tech is going to have one of its most talented teams in years and despite their hard schedule, they could find a way to make a lot of noise in the ACC this season. They begin their 2024 campaign against Florida State and if they can find a way to beat the defending ACC Champions, they will have a lot of people talking about them as contenders in the ACC.
Another thing that could come up if Georgia Tech wins is the potential Heisman Trophy canddidacy of quarterback Haynes King. King was one of the best quarterbacks in the ACC last season and is poised for another big year in 2024. Georgia Tech is bringing back its supporting cast, which includes a deep wide receiver group and one of the ACC's best offensive lines. There are going to be plenty of big games on Georgia Tech's schedule for King to have a statement game and have plenty of eyes on him.
Going into the season, King's odds to win the Heisman Trophy are fairly low for a player who put up the numbers he did. On Fanduel Sportsbook, King is currently listed at +25000 to win the Heisman Trophy. Given the reasons I listed above, I think King is an interesting longshot candidate to win the award.
King was one of only two players in the nation with at least 2,700 passing yards, 600 rushing yards, 25 touchdown passes, and five touchdown runs this season (joining LSU’s Jayden Daniels), and one of only six ACC players to achieve those numbers in a regular season since 2000. He led the ACC in touchdown passes and was fourth in passing yards. He is back for another season on The Flats and might be the best quarterback in the conference this year. One reason to buy into the Yellow Jackets is that they might have the best quarterback on the field against many of their opponents. As good as King was though, he had a problem with turnovers and that won't cut it against some of the teams on Georgia Tech's schedule. If King can cut down on the turnovers though, he could be the top QB in the conference next season.
Coming into the season, there is not candidate that is a prohibitive favorite to win the Heisman, opening the door for longshot candidates. With Georgia Tech's strength of schedule and King's ability to put up numbers, he has a chance to make a case. For him to do that though, Georgia Tech is going to need to win nine or ten games and be in contention in the ACC. It will be tough, but it is not out of the question.
Finding longshots to win the Heisman is tough, but King has a chance to put up numbers, guide Georgia Tech to its best season in years, and play in big games, not to mention he plays quarterback. I am not here to say I am picking King to win College Football's biggest trophy, but I think he is one of the most intriguing players out there.
