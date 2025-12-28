PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Georgia Tech's Bowl Loss To BYU

Georgia Tech suffered a tough loss to BYU in the Pop-Tarts Bowl on Saturday in a game they controlled for the most part. We saw great performances from Malik Rutherford and Malachi Hosley on offense, who played at a high level. On defense, we saw AJ Hoffler have one of his best performances of the season with how chaotic and disruptive he was. Some players took advantage of their new opportunities and made a name for themselves heading into next year.

The Yellow Jackets finished the 2025 season at 9-4 and will turn the page to the 2026 season in hopes of going further. Let’s take a look at how the Yellow Jackets performed in the bowl game and who stood out.

Offense

Dec 27, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Malachi Hosley (0) runs with the ball against the BYU Cougars during the first half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

1. RB Malachi Hosley- 79.5 (34)

2. WR Malik Rutherford- 74.8 (39)

3. TE Josh Beetham- 71.4 (18)

4. OL Malachi Carney- 66.9 (58)

5. OL Harrison Moore- 65.9 (70)

6. WR Eric Rivers- 64.4 (52)

6. RB Jamal Haynes- 64.4 (34)

8. OL Jameson Riggs- 62.8 (12)

9. OL Keylan Rutledge- 62.2 (70)

10. OL Joe Fusile- 62.0 (70)

11. OL Ethan Mackenny- 60.5 (67)

12. OL Josh Petty- 60.0 (3)

13. RB Trelain Maddox- 59.6 (3)

14. TE Luke Harpring- 57.4 (12)

15. QB Haynes King- 55.5 (70)

16. WR Bailey Stockton- 54.4 (12)

17. WR Dean Patterson- 54.2 (61)

18. WR Zion Taylor- 53.5 (21)

19. TE Brett Seither- 46.4 (28)

20. TE J.T. Byrne- 43.7 (28)

21. WR Jordan Allen- 39.3 (8)



Defense

Dec 27, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; BYU Cougars wide receiver Parker Kingston (11) runs with the ball as Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive lineman Jordan Boyd (8) defends during the first quarter at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

1. EDGE AJ Hoffler- 74.1 (44)

2. LB E.J. Lightsey- 73.7 (57)

3. CB Rodney Shelley- 71.6 (46)

4. DB Omar Daniles- 68.6 (66)

5. DL Akelo Stone- 67.9 (32)

6. DL Shymeik Jones- 67.5 (14)

7. CB Daiquan White- 65.3 (20)

8. CB Kelvin Hill- 64.6 (49)

9. EDGE Ronald Triplette- 64.5 (16)

9. DL Jordan Van Den Berg- 64.5 (39)

11. EDGE Jordan Boyd- 62.7 (28)

12. LB Kyle Efford- 61.9 (42)

13. CB Jon Mitchell- 61.2 (21)

14. EDGE Andre Fuller Jr- 60.9 (14)

15. DL Jason Moore- 60.2 (23)

16. DL Matthew Alexander- 59.9 (24)

17. EDGE Christian Garrett- 57.5 (3)

18. DB Tae Harris- 57.3 (40)

19. LB Tah’j Butler- 54.5 (25)

20. LB Cayman Spaulding- 54.1 (27)

21. EDGE Amontrae Bradford- 53.7 (28)

22. CB Zachary Tobe- 48.1 (14)

23. CB Ahmari Harvey- 42.1 (28)

24. DB Fenix Felton- 40.8 (26)

