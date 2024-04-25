2024 NFL Draft Profile: Georgia Tech Offensive Lineman Connor Scaglione
While Georgia Tech might not have any prospects that are going to go in the first few rounds of the NFL Draft that starts this Thursday, they have some guys that could be intriguing pickups on the third day and be able to make teams. Over the past few years, guys like Jordan Mason, Juanyeh Thomas, and Tyler Davis have gone from later-round pick/undrafted to making impacts on their teams. Could the Yellow Jackets have that kind of player in this year's draft?
After writing about running back Dontae Smith and wide receiver Dominick Blaylock, let's look at another player who will be waiting to see his NFL future play out over the weekend.
Georgia Tech had one of the ACC's best offensive lines last season and one of the guys who helped them improve so much was transfer guard Connor Scaglione. Scaglione transferred in from Princeton and stepped right into the right guard spot for the Yellow Jackets and helped Georgia Tech lead the ACC in rushing. Not only that, but Georgia Tech's offensive line made huge jumps in terms of sacks allowed.
According to PFF, Scaglione played 871 snaps and finished with a 56.2 grade. He had a 60.2 grade in pass blocking and a 54.1 grade in run blocking. He had an impressive showing at Georgia Tech's pro day, completing 25 bench press reps.
More info on Scaglione courtesy of Georgia Tech Athletics:
2023 (Redshirt Senior): Appeared in all 12 games at right guard, making 11-straight starts to finish the season … Recorded 804 snaps on the season, ranking third on the team among Georgia Tech offensive linemen … Helped power Georgia Tech to be the No. 1 rushing offense in the ACC, racking up 197.1 yards on the ground per game … Also contributed greatly to Georgia Tech leading the ACC in total sacks allowed (15) and second in the ACC in sacks allowed per game (1.25).
2018-22 (Princeton): Has one season of eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer from Princeton … Played in 32 games at right tackle and right guard over four seasons at Princeton (2018-19, 2021-22 – Ivy League did not play football during 2020-21 academic year due to Covid-19 pandemic) … Appeared in three games as a freshman in 2018, helping Princeton to the Ivy League championship and its first undefeated season since 1964 … Appeared in nine games with one start in 2019 … Started all 10 games for the Tigers in 2021, helping anchor a high-powered offense that ranked first in the Ivy League in scoring (33.4 ppg), second in passing (265.5 ypg), second in passing efficiency (147.0) and third in total offense (392.4 ypg) … Started all 10 games in 2022, once again helping lead a prolific offense that led the Ivy League in passing (274.2 ypg) and ranked second in the conference in scoring (27.8 ppg).
High School: Ranked No. 109 on the list of Top 250 NCAA Division I FCS recruits by Hero Sports … Recorded 119 tackles and 9.5 sacks as a senior in 2017, en route to first team all-state, all-group and all-league honors … Was also a New Jersey State Defensive Player of the Year nominee and helped lead team to state semifinals as a senior … Played offensive line, defensive line and tight end during prep career … Coached Tony Mattola … Earned 12 varsity letters in high school – four apiece in football, basketball and track and field … Two-year captain in both football and track … Recorded fifth-best discus throw in the state of New Jersey … Two-time first-team all-county in the shot put … Helped lead team to sectional title in basketball … News 12 New Jersey Scholar-Athlete of the Week … Member of National Honor Society.
Personal: Pursuing an MBA as a graduate student at Georgia Tech … Earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Princeton in 2022 … Cousin, Stan Walters, played football at Syracuse (1970-71), was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the ninth round of the 1972 NFL Draft, had a 12-year NFL career with the Bengals (1972-74) and Philadelphia Eagles (1975-83) and was a two-time Pro Bowler (1978, 1979), a second-team All-Pro (1979) and is a member of the Syracuse all-century team and Philadelphia Eagles Hall of Fame … Connor is an Eagle Scout.