2024 NFL Draft Profile: Georgia Tech Wide Receiver Dominick Blaylock
While Georgia Tech might not have any prospects that are going to go in the first few rounds of the NFL Draft that starts this Thursday, they have some guys that could be intriguing pickups on the third day and be able to make teams' rosters. Over the past few years, guys like Jordan Mason, Juanyeh Thomas, and Tyler Davis have gone from later-round pick/undrafted to making impacts on their teams.
After writing about running back Dontae Smith earlier this week, let's talk about another player who had an impact on Georgia Tech's offense last season, wide receiver Dominick Blaylock.
Georgia Tech had a deep receiving corps last season, but Blaylock stepped up and made his presence felt in a number of games.
It was a career year for Blaylock, who transferred to Atlanta after starting his career with the Georgia Bulldogs. Blaylock was the third-leading receiver on the Yellow Jackets, caught 21 passes for 337 yards, and had two touchdowns. He was also the primary punt returner for Georgia Tech. He had a good impact on the field, but Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key praised Blaylock for his impact as a leader as well.
"Yeah, we brought in four transfer receivers last year because we knew that offensively, we had to increase our production and become more explosive and become a more explosive offense. The quickest way to do that in college football is to have receivers that can spread the field horizontally and vertically and to have a triggerman that can get the ball to them and then his added value in the punt return game will be a big challenge this week so.
It has been great to have him, but Dom is a great kid. He is a guy that comes in and he does not say anything and just goes to work. To see what he has overcome in his career and to be able to have some success, I am really happy for him."
According to PFF, Blaylock played 529 snaps and finished with a 60.7 grade on offense, which was 19th best on the offense.
It will be interesting to see where Blaylock ends up. I think he is a really solid possession receiver with sure hands and that kind of player can always have a role on a team. He was a good punt returner for Georgia Tech as well, showing NFL teams that he has special teams upside, something that is always appealing to NFL teams. Keep an eye out for his name on Saturday.
Per his bio at Georgia Tech Athletics:
2023 (Redshirt Junior): Has seen action in 11 games and made nine starts at wide receiver in his first season as a Yellow Jacket … Ranks third on the team in receiving yards (337), fourth on the squad in receptions (21) and leads the Jackets with a 16.0-yards-per-reception average (min. 10 receptions) … Averages 11.1 yards per punt return, which would rank 16thnationally if he had enough returns to qualify for the official NCAA and ACC statistical rankings … Caught multiple passes in 6-of-12 games … Hauled in four passes for 46 yards and a 3-yard touchdown against South Carolina State (Sept. 9) … Set career highs with seven receptions for 131 yards against Bowling Green (Sept. 30) … Had a 34-yard catch in 23-20 win at No. 17 Miami (Fla.) (Oct. 7) … Caught two passes for 68 yards, including a career-long 53-yard catch for a touchdown in bowl-clinching win over Syracuse (Nov. 18).
Georgia (2019-22): Has two seasons of eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer from Georgia … Saw action in 31 games over four seasons at Georgia, including 12-of-14 games as a true freshman in 2019 and all 15 contests as a redshirt sophomore in 2022 … Missed the entire 2020 season and only played in the final four games of the 2021 campaign after sustaining two separate major injuries to the same knee in 2019 and 2020 … Caught 35 passes for 548 yards and six touchdowns and returned 16 punts for 131 yards (8.3 avg.) in just two-plus seasons of game action … Set career highs with 15 receptions, 310 receiving yards, five touchdown catches and 14 punt returns for 128 yards (9.1 avg.) as a true freshman in 2019 … Set all of his single-game career highs as a freshman – four receptions, 112 receiving yards and a 60-yard catch versus Arkansas State (Sept. 14, 2019) and a 32-yard punt return versus Georgia Tech (Nov. 30, 2019) … Made the only tackle of his career on the opening kickoff versus Georgia Tech in 2021.
High School: Rated as a five-star prospect by 247Sports and PrepStar Magazine … Ranked as the No. 8 overall prospect and the No. 1 wide receiver nationally by PrepStar … Rated as the No. 33 overall prospect and the No. 4 wide receiver nationally by ESPN … Three-time all-state honoree … Amassed more than 3,500 yards from scrimmage and scored 52 touchdowns during his prep career at nearby Walton H.S. … Caught 60 passes for 1,052 yards and eight touchdowns and ran for 216 yards and 10 scores on 53 carries while helping lead Walton to a 10-2 record and an appearance in the 7A state quarterfinals as a senior in 2018 … Caught 52 passes for 900 yards and seven touchdowns and ran 38 times for 270 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior in 2017 … Caught 59 passes for 904 yards and eight touchdowns as a sophomore in 2016, en route to second-team MaxPreps sophomore all-America recognition … Earned MVP honors at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl national combine … Coached by Daniel Brunner.