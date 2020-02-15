Three Freshmen Who Could See Early Playing Time In 2020

Georgia Tech's Class of 2020 has been inked, and slowly but surely we will eventually see these freshman make their way to The Flats if they have not already done so. As the Yellow Jackets continue with their offseason workouts and then into spring ball & fall camp, at some point a few underclassmen could establish themselves as being a cut above some of their counterparts and receive more playing time than others. But who?

Here are three freshman who have a real shot at seeing early playing time for Georgia Tech Football in the 2020 season.

Akelo Stone

While not the highest ranked recruit in the Class of 2020 at 16th overall by 24/7 Composite, there are a couple factors that come into play. First is that his position of defensive lineman is huge position of need for next season and for the future. While it could be difficult to get onto the field with players such as Antonneous Clayton now cleared to play, Jahaziel Lee coming back from a season ending injury, and many other putting putting forth serviceable seasons last year, cycling in fresh bodies as a game progresses could play a key role towards the end of games. Also, he is one of 9 players in the Class of 2020 to enroll early at Georgia Tech. That allows him the opportunity to participate in offseason workouts, gives him more time to learn the playbook, and overall just get used to the Georgia Tech environment before his fellow freshmen can. For context, one freshman to enroll early last season was Ahmarean Brown, and all he did was tie the freshman touchdown reception record set by Calvin Johnson

Jordan Williams

If you ask any Georgia Tech fan what the Jackets' biggest sore spot was in the 2019 season, more often than not they will probably say it was the play of the offensive line. The stats back up this claim too, as Pro Football Focus ranked Georgia Tech's offensive line as the worst in all of FBS in 2019. A large part of the reason was because of the line's overall undersized nature because of the triple-option from the days of Paul Johnson. As Tech continues their shift to a spread offense, size and strength on the line will be put at premium. Jordan Williams brings just that, as he is listed 6'6" and 310 on the official football roster. Not only that, but like Akelo Stone, he also enrolled early to Georgia Tech and will have the same benefits as Stone.

Jahmyr Gibbs

There's not much of a need to really go too in depth here as to why he could see early playing time, as Gibbs is a generational type talent at running back. After a senior season at Dalton HS where he rushed for over 2,500 yards and 40 touchdowns, it's easy to see why Coach Collins would want to get him reps early and often. However, the "often" part isn't as concrete as you would think. The group of running backs already on The Flats is among the best in the ACC. Jordan Mason is one of the most underrated backs in all of FBS, Jamious Griffin was the Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Georgia as a senior in HS, and Jerry Howard Jr. is one of the most versatile players on the team. Getting meaningful game reps early in the season won't be easy, but Gibbs' skill set could usher in his GT debut sooner rather than later.

