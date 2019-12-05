3 GT Players Named To PFF's 2019 All-ACC Team

With the conclusion of the 2019 regular season, Pro Football Focus released their annual All-Conference Teams, with saw the inclusion of 3 Georgia Tech players for the 2019 All-ACC Team.

Safeties Juanyeh Thomas & Tariq Carpenter made the list, as well as running back Jordan Mason. Thomas was a Second-Team selection, Mason a Third-Team, and Carpenter was an honorable mention.

Full List

Both Thomas & Carpenter were top 4 on the team in total tackles with 60 and 62 respectively. Both also had an interception and a forced fumble. Mason finished 2019 as the 6th leading rusher in the ACC with 899 yards and 7 rushing touchdowns.

Earlier this week, Mason was also named a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference's Third-Team All-ACC. Linebacker David Curry, offensive guard Jack DeFoor and cornerback Tre Swilling were also named Honorable Mentions by the ACC.

4 GT Players Named To 2019 All-ACC Football Team

