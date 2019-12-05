Jackets Maven
Top Stories
Basketball
Baseball
Football

3 GT Players Named To PFF's 2019 All-ACC Team

Matthew McGavic

With the conclusion of the 2019 regular season, Pro Football Focus released their annual All-Conference Teams, with saw the inclusion of 3 Georgia Tech players for the 2019 All-ACC Team.

Safeties Juanyeh Thomas & Tariq Carpenter made the list, as well as running back Jordan Mason. Thomas was a Second-Team selection, Mason a Third-Team, and Carpenter was an honorable mention.

Full List

Both Thomas & Carpenter were top 4 on the team in total tackles with 60 and 62 respectively. Both also had an interception and a forced fumble. Mason finished 2019 as the 6th leading rusher in the ACC with 899 yards and 7 rushing touchdowns.

Earlier this week, Mason was also named a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference's Third-Team All-ACC. Linebacker David Curry, offensive guard Jack DeFoor and cornerback Tre Swilling were also named Honorable Mentions by the ACC.

4 GT Players Named To 2019 All-ACC Football Team

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & follow us on Twitter at @GeorgiaTechSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Fred Hoiberg Praises Michael Devoe & GT's Zone Defense

Matthew McGavic
0

Devoe finished with 26 points and Nebraska shot just 32.3% from the field.

What Josh Pastner & Michael Devoe Said After Georgia Tech's 73-56 Win Over Nebraska

Matthew McGavic
0

Tech moves to 4-2 on the season and Devoe finished with 26 points.

Yellow Jackets Take Down Huskers In Big Ten/ACC Challenge

Matthew McGavic
0

Tech moves to 4-2 on the season and 2-2 against P5 opponents.

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Cornhuskers @ Yellow Jackets | Game 6

Matthew McGavic
0

Follow for live updates and analysis of Game 6 vs. Nebraska.

Tale of The Tape: Nebraska Cornhuskers

Matthew McGavic
0

It's only Tech's second all-time meeting with the Huskers.

Josh Pastner Thinks Georgia Tech Can Be Good Enough To Reach NCAA Tournament

Matthew McGavic
0

Tech hasn't made it to the Big Dance since 2010.

Jose Alvarado Out "Indefinitely"

Matthew McGavic
0

Alvarado has dealt with high ankle sprain since before the Elon game.

Watch: Head Coach Josh Pastner Previews Nebraska & Discusses State Of Team

Matthew McGavic
0

Tech is 3-2 in their first 5 games of the season.

Georgia Tech Baseball's 2020 Schedule Revealed

Matthew McGavic
0

The 2020 season gets underway on Valentine's Day.

4 GT Players Named To 2019 All-ACC Football Team

Matthew McGavic
0

It includes a Third-Team selection and three honorable mentions.