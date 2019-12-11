3 Commits To Watch & 3 Recruits To Watch For

In just a week from today, the 2019 Early Signing Period is scheduled to begin and pen will meet paper on the first round of National Letters of Intent from all around the nation. From December 18th through December 20th, prospective Division I athletes will have the opportunity to sign with their respective institutions to which they have committed to and enroll early.

Georgia Tech is no exception, as they are anticipating on bringing in their first top 25 recruiting class since 2007. Ahead of the Early Signing Period, here are a few commits to get to know and a few recruits that could very well end up on The Flats.

Commits:

- Jahmyr Gibbs

RB, 5'11", 194lbs

After getting a recent bump in his rating, Gibbs is now the highest rated commit in Georgia Tech's 2020 class. He's the 19th ranked recruit in the state of Georgia and the 16th ranked running back in the nation. While he is a GT commit, it's not expected that he will put pen to paper over the Early Signing Period. On top of GT, he still has an official visit lined up with the Florida Gators and Ohio State Buckeyes.

- Miles Brooks

CB, 6'2", 183lbs

The second highest rated commit for Tech's 2020 Class, Brooks is actually the highest rated by position as he is the 15th ranked cornerback in the nation. In fact's he's Georgia Tech's second highest rated cornerback in recruiting history since Rivals and 24/7 began, second only to Kenny Scott in 2003.

- Bryce Gowdy

WR, 6'2", 207lbs

As it stands right now, the 4 star wideout out of Deerfield Beach, FL would be the 20th highest rated commit in Georgia Tech history. He is a physical playmaker with good hands and is versatile as well, having seen some time at safety as well at Deerfield Beach HS.

Recruits:

- Khatavian Franks

OLB/ATH, 6'2", 200lbs

A previous University of Louisville commit, he's an outside linebacker who's good at seeking gaps in the line and finding the quarterback. Since his decommitment from Louisville on November 23rd, he has been recruited heavily by Georgia Tech and has an official visit coming up on December 13th.

- Javier Morton

S, 6'2", 197lbs

A top 25 nationally ranked safety out of Stone Mountain, Morton would be the third highest ranked recruit in the class would he choose to commit to the Jackets. He recently was paid an in-home visit from Coach Collins, Thacker, Knight and Popovich, and was previously committed to Alabama.

- Jared Ivey

DE, 6'6", 222lbs

A physically imposing force at the line of scrimmage, he would be the tallest and heaviest non-offensive lineman in the Class of 2020 would he chose Georgia Tech. He is currently being recruited by Nebraska and Colorado, with Duke and Stanford also in his top 5.

