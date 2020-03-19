All Yellow Jackets
3-Star QB Walter Simmons III Could Make Decision Soon

Ashley Barnett

For 3-star quarterback Walter Simmons III, Georgia Tech has the type offense he can succeed in. 

"I love the offense," Simmons said regarding the Yellow Jackets. "I feel like I would fit and they will still build around what I do best. I like what they are doing at Tech."

Listed as the No. 13 dual-threat quarterback in the 2021 class on 247Sports.com, Simmons not only has solid speed, but the ability to connect with his wide receivers under pressure - whether on short or long passes. A trait that has impressed the Jackets' coaching staff as well. 

"They love my playing style and how I can move the ball down field in the pass game and run," Simmons responded when asked what Tech's coaching staff has said to him. 

According to Simmons, he speaks often with Jackets defensive ends/outside linebackers coach Marco Coleman. 

With over a dozen offers, the 6-foot-2, 180-pounder out of Orange Park, FL says he's also recently been in contact with other big name programs such as LSU and UCF. 

Not disclosing his list of top schools as of now, Simmons says he will announce his commitment in the upcoming future. 

"I'm trying to make a decision like around the end of spring football for high school (end of May)," said Simmons. 

