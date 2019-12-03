4 GT Players Named To 2019 All-ACC Football Team

With the conclusion of the 2019 regular season, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced their picks for the 2019 All-ACC Football team today, which featured 4 Georgia Tech players.

The 4 selections from Georgia Tech are headlined by running back Jordan Mason, who was named to the Third-Team All-ACC Offense. Mason had a career high 899 rushing yards and 7 rushing touchdowns, both of which ranked 6th and 8th in the ACC respectively.

The Yellow Jackets also had 3 players listed as honorable mentions, with linebacker David Curry & cornerback Tre Swilling being named to the Honorable Mention Defense, and offensive guard Jack DeFoor making it onto the Honorable Mention Offense.

Curry led the team with 97 tackles (7th in the ACC), and is one of only 10 players in FBS with at least 97 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery this season. Swilling's 11 pass defenses ranked 8th in the conference, and he also had an interception and 10 pass breakups to boot. DeFoor helped anchor an offensive line that allowed four 100 yard GT rushers, and allowed one or less sacks in 3 of their last 4 games.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & follow us on Twitter at @GeorgiaTechSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp.