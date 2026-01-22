A Way Too Early Look At Georgia Tech's 2026 Roster

The 2025 season is behind us, and now the preparation for the 2026 season officially begins. Georgia Tech underwent major changes to the coaching staff and the roster already this offseason. However, they did a good job of attacking the portal and bringing in players who can contribute. Now, keep in mind this takes into account the transfer portal, last year’s roster and incoming freshmen. We tried to be as accurate as we could with the redshirts based on playing time. There may be a few we miss.

Now, let’s take a look at the projected roster for the 2026 season for the Yellow Jackets.

Quarterbacks

Alberto Mendoza- Redshirt Sophomore

Graham Knowles- Redshirt Sophomore

Grady Adamson- Redshirt Freshman

Cole Bergeron- True Freshman (2026 signee)

How good will the quarterback position be after ACC Offensive Player of the Year and ACC Player Of The Year Haynes King departs? It will not be easy replacing him. However, Alberto Mendoza will come in and try to win the position for the Yellow Jackets as he and Graham Knowles battle for the QB1 spot. A very important position the Yellow Jackets must get right in 2026.

Running Backs

Malachi Hosley- Senior

Justice Haynes- Senior

Chad Alexander- Senior

Shane Marshall- Sophomore

Trelain Maddox- Redshirt Sophomore

J.P. Powell- Sophomore

Running backs are easily the best unit on the team and will be a major strength. The Yellow Jackets hit on Justice Haynes, who is one of the best running backs in the country. Haynes and Malachi Hosley will be the best duo in football and a major thorn in the side of opponents. It is a deep room for the Yellow Jackets that should be highly productive in 2026.

Wide Receivers

Jordan Allen- Sophomore

Jaylen Mbakwe- Junior

Isaiah Fuhrmann- Junior

Jaiven Plummer- Redshirt Junior

Debron Gatling- Redshirt Sophomore

Joseph Moseley- Redshirt Sophomore

Cal Faulkner- Redshirt Freshman

Evan Haynes- Redshirt Freshman

Darnell Collins- True Freshman (2026 signee)

Jeffar Jean-Noel- True Freshman (2026 signee)

Kentrell Davis- True Freshman (2026 signee)

Jeremy Winston- True Freshman (2026 signee)

Isaac Obrokta- True Freshman (2026 signee)

Jordan Allen is the lone returning player with production on the field from 2025. He is fast, explosive, and dynamic with the ball in his hands. Good luck trying to slow him down when he gets a head of steam. Jaylen Mbakwe is extremely talented and will finally have an ample opportunity to prove himself. Isaiah Fuhrmann and Jaiven Plummer are big body targets that should help aid redzone woes for the Yellow Jackets. Can the 2026 unit be productive next fall?

Tight Ends

Chris Corbo- Graduate Transfer

Spencer Mermans- Senior

Gavin Harris- Senior

Kevin Roche- Sophomore

Blake Ragsdale- Redshirt Sophmore

Connor Roush- Redshirt Freshman

Nathan Agyemang- True Freshman (2026 Signee)

Jack Richerson- True Freshman (2026 Signee)

A very intriguing position group to watch for the Yellow Jackets, who love their tight ends. Chris Corbo is probably the most intriguing to watch. Nathan Agymang is a physical specimen and a receiving threat. Can he see the field in year 1? A lot of options for head coach Brent Key here.

Offensive Line

Markell Samuell- Graduate Transfer

Joseph Ionata- Redshirt Sophomore

Favour Edwin- Redshirt Sophomore

Kevin Peay Jr- Redshirt Freshman

Jimmy Bryson- Redshirt Freshman

Xavier Canales- Redshirt Freshman

Jacob Benjamin- Redshirt Junior

Ryan Purves- Reshirt Senior

Josh Petty- Sophomore

Jameson Riggs- Redshirt Sophomore

Malachi Carney- Redshirt Senior

Andrew Rosinski- Redshirt Sopomore

Ethan MacKenny- Redshirt Junior

Jordan Floyd- Redshirt Sophomore

Courtlin Heard- True Freshman (2026 Signee)

Courtney Heard- True Freshman (2026 Signee)

Krew Moledor- True Freshman (2026 Signee)

Another year for the Yellow Jackets, going through massive change on the offensive line. Can former five-star Josh Petty become a starter for the Yellow Jackets in 2026? Georgia Tech gets both tackles back in Malachi Carney and Ethan MacKenny, which provides stability to the room. The biggest questions are on the interior of the offensive line. The Yellow Jackets will have a new offensive line coach after Geep Wade left for Nebraska. Allen Mogridge will have the reins now. Will Georgia Tech still be a physical unit in the trenches?

Defensive Tackles

Tawfiq Thomas- Graduate Transfer

Vincent Caroll-Jackson- Junior

Tim Griffin- Redshirt Freshman

Derry Norris Jr- Redshirt Freshman

Christian Garrett- Redshirt Freshman

Shymeik Jones- Redshirt Junior

Landen Marshall- Redshirt Sophomore

Alex Willis- True Freshman (2026 Signee)

Christian Speakman- True Freshman (2026 Signee)

Amier Clarke- True Freshman (2026 Signee)

Will Georgia Tech be a better unit at defending the run in 2026? It was a bottom-ranked unit, but having some versatility and talent in the room should help it out a lot. Tim Griffin and Christian Garrett will be names to watch.

Defensive Ends

Jordan Boyd- Junior

Noah Carter- Redshirt Freshman

Brayden Manley- Senior

Jordan Walker- Graduate Transfer

Taje McCoy- Junior

Amontrae Bradford- Junior

AJ Hoffler- Senior

Drew Cohen- Redshirt Sophomore

Andre Fuller- Sophomore

Carrington Coombs- Redshirt Freshman

Jordan Woods- True Freshman (2026 Signee)

Noah Carter catches your eye instantly, who transferred from Alabama. The growth of Andre Fuller Jr. and Amontrae Bradford will be something to watch in this group. If both live up to their full potential, then the Yellow Jackets will be a formidable challenge for opponents. Jordan Walker and Taje McCoy provide veteran presences and players they can lean on.

Linebackers

E.J Lightsey- Senior

Kyle Efford- Senior

Cayman Spaulding- Senior

Melvin Jordan- Redshirt Senior

Lawson Pritchett- Redshirt Sophomore

Myles Forristall- Redshirt Junior

Chuma Okoye- Redshirt Junior

Braylon Outlaw- True Freshman (2026 Signee)

CJ Gamble- True Freshman (2026 Signee)

Kymani Morales- True Freshman (2026 Signee)

The most veteran led group of any position for the Yellow Jackets that will have familiar faces and players playing their final seasons. All four linebackers return from a season ago and are seniors. Kyle Efford and E.J. Lightsey should be starters. Cayman Spaulding's athleticism makes him a scintillating player to watch in 2026. Melvin Jordan IV provides the stability. Don’t sleep on the young guys and true freshmen. All are talented.

Cornerbacks

Zachary Tobe- Senior

Kelvin Hill- Junior

Dalen Penson- Sophomore

Elgin Sessions- Sophomore

Jon Mitchell- Redshirt Sophomore

Daiquan White- Senior

Jonas Duclona- Senior

Ladarrious Crumity- True Freshman (2026 Signee)

Jaedyn Terry- True Freshman (2026 signee)

Traeviss Stevenson- True Freshman (2026 signee)

Will Kiker

The cornerbacks will be so intriguing to watch with a couple of positions up for grabs. Will it be veteran cornerbacks who occupy CB2 and CB3, or will the true freshmen Jaedyn Terry and Treaeviss Stevenson have something to say about it? It will be something to watch.

Safeties

Tae Harris- Sophomore

Fenix Felton- Redshirt Freshman

Ben Hollerbach- Redshirt Senior

Jayden Barr- Redshirt Freshman

A.J. Cheeks- Redshirt Junior

Bayler Duncan- Redshirt Sophomore

Kealon Jones- True Freshman (2026 signee)

Chris Hewitt Jr- True Freshman (2026 signee)

Savion Riley- Senior

The safety room should have two new starters in Tae Harris and Fenix Felton for the 2026 season after really good freshman campaigns. Expect for Will Kiker and Jayden Barr to be special teams aces but also key roles in the secondary. True Freshman Kealon Jones will be one to watch to see if he can crack the rotation.

Specialists

Aidan Birr- Senior

Landon Shaffer- Redshirt Freshman

Alex Bacchetta- Senior

Ronnie Thomas- Redshirt Senior

Joshua Taylor- Redshirt Junior

Jonathan Genty- True Freshman (2026 Signee)

Georgia Tech brings back its record-setting place kicker in 2026, who is elite for the Yellow Jackets, including a couple of game-winning field goals. After graduating Marshall Nichols, Georgia Tech will have a new kicker in Alex Bacchetta, who comes over from Richmond

