A Way Too Early Look At Georgia Tech's 2026 Roster
The 2025 season is behind us, and now the preparation for the 2026 season officially begins. Georgia Tech underwent major changes to the coaching staff and the roster already this offseason. However, they did a good job of attacking the portal and bringing in players who can contribute. Now, keep in mind this takes into account the transfer portal, last year’s roster and incoming freshmen. We tried to be as accurate as we could with the redshirts based on playing time. There may be a few we miss.
Now, let’s take a look at the projected roster for the 2026 season for the Yellow Jackets.
Quarterbacks
- Alberto Mendoza- Redshirt Sophomore
- Graham Knowles- Redshirt Sophomore
- Grady Adamson- Redshirt Freshman
- Cole Bergeron- True Freshman (2026 signee)
How good will the quarterback position be after ACC Offensive Player of the Year and ACC Player Of The Year Haynes King departs? It will not be easy replacing him. However, Alberto Mendoza will come in and try to win the position for the Yellow Jackets as he and Graham Knowles battle for the QB1 spot. A very important position the Yellow Jackets must get right in 2026.
Running Backs
- Malachi Hosley- Senior
- Justice Haynes- Senior
- Chad Alexander- Senior
- Shane Marshall- Sophomore
- Trelain Maddox- Redshirt Sophomore
- J.P. Powell- Sophomore
Running backs are easily the best unit on the team and will be a major strength. The Yellow Jackets hit on Justice Haynes, who is one of the best running backs in the country. Haynes and Malachi Hosley will be the best duo in football and a major thorn in the side of opponents. It is a deep room for the Yellow Jackets that should be highly productive in 2026.
Wide Receivers
- Jordan Allen- Sophomore
- Jaylen Mbakwe- Junior
- Isaiah Fuhrmann- Junior
- Jaiven Plummer- Redshirt Junior
- Debron Gatling- Redshirt Sophomore
- Joseph Moseley- Redshirt Sophomore
- Cal Faulkner- Redshirt Freshman
- Evan Haynes- Redshirt Freshman
- Darnell Collins- True Freshman (2026 signee)
- Jeffar Jean-Noel- True Freshman (2026 signee)
- Kentrell Davis- True Freshman (2026 signee)
- Jeremy Winston- True Freshman (2026 signee)
- Isaac Obrokta- True Freshman (2026 signee)
Jordan Allen is the lone returning player with production on the field from 2025. He is fast, explosive, and dynamic with the ball in his hands. Good luck trying to slow him down when he gets a head of steam. Jaylen Mbakwe is extremely talented and will finally have an ample opportunity to prove himself. Isaiah Fuhrmann and Jaiven Plummer are big body targets that should help aid redzone woes for the Yellow Jackets. Can the 2026 unit be productive next fall?
Tight Ends
- Chris Corbo- Graduate Transfer
- Spencer Mermans- Senior
- Gavin Harris- Senior
- Kevin Roche- Sophomore
- Blake Ragsdale- Redshirt Sophmore
- Connor Roush- Redshirt Freshman
- Nathan Agyemang- True Freshman (2026 Signee)
- Jack Richerson- True Freshman (2026 Signee)
A very intriguing position group to watch for the Yellow Jackets, who love their tight ends. Chris Corbo is probably the most intriguing to watch. Nathan Agymang is a physical specimen and a receiving threat. Can he see the field in year 1? A lot of options for head coach Brent Key here.
Offensive Line
- Markell Samuell- Graduate Transfer
- Joseph Ionata- Redshirt Sophomore
- Favour Edwin- Redshirt Sophomore
- Kevin Peay Jr- Redshirt Freshman
- Jimmy Bryson- Redshirt Freshman
- Xavier Canales- Redshirt Freshman
- Jacob Benjamin- Redshirt Junior
- Ryan Purves- Reshirt Senior
- Josh Petty- Sophomore
- Jameson Riggs- Redshirt Sophomore
- Malachi Carney- Redshirt Senior
- Andrew Rosinski- Redshirt Sopomore
- Ethan MacKenny- Redshirt Junior
- Jordan Floyd- Redshirt Sophomore
- Courtlin Heard- True Freshman (2026 Signee)
- Courtney Heard- True Freshman (2026 Signee)
- Krew Moledor- True Freshman (2026 Signee)
Another year for the Yellow Jackets, going through massive change on the offensive line. Can former five-star Josh Petty become a starter for the Yellow Jackets in 2026? Georgia Tech gets both tackles back in Malachi Carney and Ethan MacKenny, which provides stability to the room. The biggest questions are on the interior of the offensive line. The Yellow Jackets will have a new offensive line coach after Geep Wade left for Nebraska. Allen Mogridge will have the reins now. Will Georgia Tech still be a physical unit in the trenches?
Defensive Tackles
- Tawfiq Thomas- Graduate Transfer
- Vincent Caroll-Jackson- Junior
- Tim Griffin- Redshirt Freshman
- Derry Norris Jr- Redshirt Freshman
- Christian Garrett- Redshirt Freshman
- Shymeik Jones- Redshirt Junior
- Landen Marshall- Redshirt Sophomore
- Alex Willis- True Freshman (2026 Signee)
- Christian Speakman- True Freshman (2026 Signee)
- Amier Clarke- True Freshman (2026 Signee)
Will Georgia Tech be a better unit at defending the run in 2026? It was a bottom-ranked unit, but having some versatility and talent in the room should help it out a lot. Tim Griffin and Christian Garrett will be names to watch.
Defensive Ends
- Jordan Boyd- Junior
- Noah Carter- Redshirt Freshman
- Brayden Manley- Senior
- Jordan Walker- Graduate Transfer
- Taje McCoy- Junior
- Amontrae Bradford- Junior
- AJ Hoffler- Senior
- Drew Cohen- Redshirt Sophomore
- Andre Fuller- Sophomore
- Carrington Coombs- Redshirt Freshman
- Jordan Woods- True Freshman (2026 Signee)
Noah Carter catches your eye instantly, who transferred from Alabama. The growth of Andre Fuller Jr. and Amontrae Bradford will be something to watch in this group. If both live up to their full potential, then the Yellow Jackets will be a formidable challenge for opponents. Jordan Walker and Taje McCoy provide veteran presences and players they can lean on.
Linebackers
- E.J Lightsey- Senior
- Kyle Efford- Senior
- Cayman Spaulding- Senior
- Melvin Jordan- Redshirt Senior
- Lawson Pritchett- Redshirt Sophomore
- Myles Forristall- Redshirt Junior
- Chuma Okoye- Redshirt Junior
- Braylon Outlaw- True Freshman (2026 Signee)
- CJ Gamble- True Freshman (2026 Signee)
- Kymani Morales- True Freshman (2026 Signee)
The most veteran led group of any position for the Yellow Jackets that will have familiar faces and players playing their final seasons. All four linebackers return from a season ago and are seniors. Kyle Efford and E.J. Lightsey should be starters. Cayman Spaulding's athleticism makes him a scintillating player to watch in 2026. Melvin Jordan IV provides the stability. Don’t sleep on the young guys and true freshmen. All are talented.
Cornerbacks
- Zachary Tobe- Senior
- Kelvin Hill- Junior
- Dalen Penson- Sophomore
- Elgin Sessions- Sophomore
- Jon Mitchell- Redshirt Sophomore
- Daiquan White- Senior
- Jonas Duclona- Senior
- Ladarrious Crumity- True Freshman (2026 Signee)
- Jaedyn Terry- True Freshman (2026 signee)
- Traeviss Stevenson- True Freshman (2026 signee)
- Will Kiker
The cornerbacks will be so intriguing to watch with a couple of positions up for grabs. Will it be veteran cornerbacks who occupy CB2 and CB3, or will the true freshmen Jaedyn Terry and Treaeviss Stevenson have something to say about it? It will be something to watch.
Safeties
- Tae Harris- Sophomore
- Fenix Felton- Redshirt Freshman
- Ben Hollerbach- Redshirt Senior
- Jayden Barr- Redshirt Freshman
- A.J. Cheeks- Redshirt Junior
- Bayler Duncan- Redshirt Sophomore
- Kealon Jones- True Freshman (2026 signee)
- Chris Hewitt Jr- True Freshman (2026 signee)
- Savion Riley- Senior
The safety room should have two new starters in Tae Harris and Fenix Felton for the 2026 season after really good freshman campaigns. Expect for Will Kiker and Jayden Barr to be special teams aces but also key roles in the secondary. True Freshman Kealon Jones will be one to watch to see if he can crack the rotation.
Specialists
- Aidan Birr- Senior
- Landon Shaffer- Redshirt Freshman
- Alex Bacchetta- Senior
- Ronnie Thomas- Redshirt Senior
- Joshua Taylor- Redshirt Junior
- Jonathan Genty- True Freshman (2026 Signee)
Georgia Tech brings back its record-setting place kicker in 2026, who is elite for the Yellow Jackets, including a couple of game-winning field goals. After graduating Marshall Nichols, Georgia Tech will have a new kicker in Alex Bacchetta, who comes over from Richmond
