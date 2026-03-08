Three Spring Storylines To Watch For Georgia Tech

Spring practice begins this upcoming week for the Yellow Jackets as their start day is set for Tuesday, March 10th. It will be the first time we see the Yellow Jackets in the new year with all of the new offseason acquisitions, new freshmen, and coaching changes. Here are some storylines to watch for throughout the spring.

1. Who will be QB1?

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Alberto Mendoza (16) against the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A major storyline all offseason for the Yellow Jackets was when Haynes King went to the NFL draft, and Aaron Philo followed offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner to Florida. This opened up the gates to see who will be the starter for the Yellow Jackets in 2026. Georgia Tech didn’t sit on its laurels and acquired Alberto Mendoza from Indiana out of the transfer portal to come in and compete. They also have Graham Knowles, Grady Adamson, and former four-star QB Cole Bergeron. It should be an interesting quarterback competition that should go through fall camp. Here is head coach Brent Key on the quarterbacks this offseason on Inside Access (ACC Network).

“I got the chance to sit down, hang out, and really spend time together with him. He came up here in the office, and we spent two hours together just talking and chopping it up, talking about life and talking about the team. Talking about him inserting himself in a leadership role. I went back three years to how Haynes King inserted himself and what he did. We have Alberto, and we also have some other guys in the quarterback room that we are really high on,” said Key.

“We brought Cole Bergeron in. This year with Grady Adamson and Graham Knowles has been here now for two years. Grady has taken that step this offseason as well. A guy we are really high on, so excited about that room.”

It will be the biggest storyline in the spring and all offseason.

2. What playmakers will emerge at the wide receiver group?

Sep 6, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears wide receiver Jaiven Plummer (84) before the game against the Texas Southern Tigers at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Yellow Jackets went and got two wide receivers from the transfer portal in Jaiven Plummer and Isaiah Fuhrmann. Fuhrmann looks most equipped to make an impact from jump for the Yellow Jackets with his production at Elon, but now he will do it on a bigger stage. Plummer played some at California but will try to carve out a bigger role. We already know about Jordan Allen and what he brings to the table, so he should be the starter at the slot wide receiver. After that, there are still a bunch of question marks. Will Jaylen Mbakwe play strictly corner for Georgia Tech this year, or will he also get time at WR? Which one of the young guys can make their mark in the spring? Is it Evan Haynes, Debron Gatling, or Cal Faulkner? Or will it be one of the young freshmen who carves out a role similar to Allen last season? Names to watch: Jeffar Jean-Noel, Darnell Collins, Jeremy Winston, and Kentrell Davis. To be good, the Yellow Jackets need playmakers/

3. Will the defensive line take the next step and who emerges?

Oklahoma State linebacker Taje McCoy poses for a photograph during the Oklahoma State Cowboys football media days in Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma, Saturday, Aug., 2, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This may get glossed over, but the defensive line group is very enticing to watch this spring with all of the acquisitions for the Yellow Jackets, like Noah Carter, Vincent Carroll-Jackson, Taqfiq Thomas, Jordan Walker, Taje McCoy, and Tim Griffin. Will any of these guys be difference makers in the fall? The Yellow Jackets are hoping so. Georgia Tech also have some studs returning in Brayden Manley, who improved as the season went on. You have to throw in Christian Garrett, Amontrae Bradford, and Andre Fuller Jr as several names to watch as well. If the defensive line can take the next jump for the Yellow Jackets, this should be a much better defense in 2026. The position to watch will be the defensive line and how much penetration they are getting consistently.