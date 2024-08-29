ACC Football: Predictions For Every Week 1 Game
Week 1 is upon us.
College Football started off with a bang last week when Georgia Tech upset No. 10 Florida State in a big ACC matchup and SMU survived an upset bid from Nevada. Every other ACC team is going to join the party this weekend and we will get to see what every team looks like out of the gate.
While there are a fair amount of mismatches this weekend, there are some big games, not just in the ACC, but in the entire country. Clemson has a neutral site matchup with No. 1 Georgia, Miami goes to Gainesville to face Florida, and North Carolina travels to Minnesota. It is a big opportunity for the ACC to gain a lot of respect this weekend.
So who wins these games this weekend? (Note, I will have a full breakdown and preview of Georgia State later this week).
Odds shown are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook
Thursday, Aug. 29th
1. Western Carolina at NC State (-32.5), 7:00 p.m. ACC Network
This game is not going to be close, but it will be interesting to see how NC State looks right out of the gate, especially on offense. The Wolfpack have a big game vs Tennessee in Charlotte next week so I doubt they want to show too much, but this game is never going to be in doubt.
Final Score: NC State 38, Western Carolina 10
2. NC A&T at Wake Forest (-34.5), 7:00 p.m., ESPN+ or ACC Network Extra
Another Thursday night game that should not be close. Wake Forest is coming off of a disappointing season, but they are hoping to turn things around in 2024. It starts with a matchup against NC A&T on Thursday. Keep an eye on the quarterback position for Wake Forest.
Final Score: Wake Forest 44, NC A&T 13
3. North Carolina (-1.5) at Minnesota, 8:00 p.m. FOX
This is a game that is hard to predict. North Carolina has question marks at quarterback and on defense, but Minnesota also has question marks on the defensive side of the ball and the passing game. The Golden Gophers do have home field advantage, but I think North Carolina will have the advantage because they will have the best player on the field in running back Omarion Hampton. UNC wins a close, low-scoring game.
Final Score: North Carolina 24, Minnesota 20
Friday, Aug. 30th
4. Elon at Duke (-23.5), 7:30 p.m. ACC Network
Duke head coach Manny Diaz will make his debut with the Blue Devils and Texas transfer Maalik Murphy is taking over under center. Duke is replacing a lot of pieces from last year's team and they have several question marks, but I think they win this game.
Final Score: Duke 35, Elon 14
5. TCU (-9.5) at Stanford, 10:30 p.m. ESPN
Stanford will play its first game as a member of the ACC against a TCU team that is hoping to contend in the Big 12. A year after making the national championship game, TCU fell to 5-7 and had all kinds of problems, but they should be better this year. Troy Taylor is still trying build Stanford back into a winning program and while I do think he will get there eventually, year two is likely to be another struggle. TCU wins, but don't be surprised if its closer than you think.
Final Score: TCU 34, Stanford 24
Sat, Aug. 31st
6. No. 14 Clemson vs No. 1 Georgia (-13.5)
This is going to be one of the biggest games of the weekend. After FSU lost to Georgia Tech on Saturday, the Tigers are now the betting favorite to win the ACC. Clemson won five in a row to finish the season 9-4 last year, but this has not been the same kind of dominant program we had grown accustomed to seeing over the past decade. Georgia on the other hand is reloaded for another run at the national championship and they will have a chip on their shoulder after not making it last season. I think there are too many advantages that lean heavily in Georgia's favor (UGA DB's vs Clemson WR's for example) and I don't think Clemson can score enough to keep this game close.
Final Score: Georgia 38, Clemson 21
7. Virginia Tech (-13.5) at Vanderbilt, 12:00 p.m. ESPN
The Hokies are one of the most experienced teams in the country and are expected to be one of the contenders in the ACC. I trust them to not be too rusty out of the gate due to their familiarity with each other and their running game should be strong. Hokies win big in Nashville.
Final Score: Virginia Tech 31, Vanderbilt 10
8. Austin Peay at Louisville (-36.5), 12:00 p.m. ACC Network
In games like this, you just want to get out healthy. Louisville has Austin Peay and Jacksonville State before their first challenging game of the year against Georgia Tech. The Cardinals should just want to stay healthy when they leave the field on Saturday and the game won't be close.
Final Score: Louisville 45, Austin Peay 7
9. Kent State at Pitt (-24.5), 12:00 p.m. ESPNU
Pitt is hoping to put last year's 3-9 record in the rearview mirror and that starts with a home matchup against Kent State. The Panthers offense is going to be the most interesting part of this game and I want to see if they have turned a corner there. I like Pitt to win, but would not be shocked if Kent State covered.
Final Score: Pitt 41, Kent State 17
10. Miami (-2.5) at Florida, 3:30 p.m. ABC
I have no idea who is going to win this game. This is a game that both head coaches really need and there is going to be a considerable amount of pressure on the coach that loses this game. Gainesville is a tough road environment and while Miami should have a big roster advantage, this group has not played together and their first game is on the road in the Swamp. I would not be surprised if Florida wins this game, but I do think Miami has a big enough advantage on the lines of scrimmage and that will be the difference.
Final Score: Miami 24, Florida 17
11. Ohio at Syracuse (-17.5), 3:30 p.m. ACC Network
This is going to be the debut for Fran Brown at Syracuse and they are going to be one of the most interesting teams to watch in the ACC. They have remade their roster in the transfer portal and notably brought in Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord to help fix the passing attack and Syracuse does have skill talent on offense. Ohio is probably going to be one of the worst teams in the MAC and I don't think they have what it takes to win a game on the road vs Syracuse.
Final Score: Syracuse 31, Ohio 10
12. UC Davis at Cal (-20.5) , 5:00 p.m. ESPN+
Another ACC game that should not be close. Cal should just want to stay healthy in their ACC debut.
Final score: Cal 38, UC Davis 12
13. Richmond at Virginia (19.5), 6:00 p.m. ESPN+
Virginia has underachieved under Tony Elliott in his first two years and they could really use a win here. The Cavaliers did have some moments last year, namely when they beat North Carolina and took Miami to overtime. They should win this game, but they have a tough road ahead this season.
Final Score: Virginia 28, Richmond 13
14. Houston Christian at SMU (-44.5), 8:00 p.m. ESPN+
SMU survived what would have been a disastrous loss vs Nevada and they are heavy favorites going into Saturday's game vs Houston Christian. Like I have said before, SMU should just want to get out of this game healthy, but they are also going to want to play a cleaner game on offense.
Final Score: SMU 52, Houston Christian 0
15. Boston College at Florida State (-15.5) 7:30 p.m. ESPN
This is going to be a fascinating game. What will Florida State look like after being upset by Georgia Tech? Can they bounce back quickly or was last Saturday a preview of things to come? Boston College has some players (QB Thomas Castellanos) that can make life difficult for the Seminoles, but I don't think Boston College has the offensive line that the Yellow Jackes have. I think that FSU bounces back and gets a win.
Final Score: Florida State 35, Boston College 17