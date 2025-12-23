Georgia Tech Releases Its Depth Chart Ahead of Pop Tarts Bowl vs BYU

Game week is finally here.

Georgia Tech has been busy preparing for its matchup against No. 12 BYU in the Pop Tarts Bowl, and they have already arrived in Orlando this week to face the Cougars. This is going to be one of the best non-playoff bowl matchups and one of the few bowl matchups between ranked teams.

Ahead of this Saturday's game, Georgia Tech has released its depth chart. Notably, Aaron Philo is not listed, as he announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal last week.

Offense

Position Starter Backup QB Haynes King Graham Knowles



RB Jamal Haynes Malachi Hosley or Trelain Maddox or Chad Alexander







WR Eric Rivers Zion Taylor Or Debron Gatling



WR Malik Rutherford



Bailey Stockton or Jordan Allen



WR Isiah Canion



Dean Patterson



TE J.T. Byrne or Luke Harpring or Brett Seither or Josh Beetham LT Ethan Mackenny



Josh Petty



LG Joe Fusile Kevin Peay Jr

C Harrison Moore Jameson Riggs



RG Keylan Rutledge Will Reed RT Malachi Carney Jameson Riggs or Josh Petty

Defense

Position Starter Backup End AJ Hoffler Ronald Triplette or Christian Garrett or Andre Fuller Nose Akelo Stone or Matthew Alexander Landen Marshall Tackle Jordan Van Den Berg Jason Moore or Shymeik Jones Rush Brayden Manley Jordan Boyd or Amontrae Bradford Linebacker Kyle Efford Cayman Spaulding Linebacker E.J. Lightsey Tah'j Butler Nickel Kelvin Hill Will Kiker Strong Safety Clayton Powell-Lee Tae Harris or D.J. Moore Free Safety Omar Daniels or Savion Riley Cornerback Ahmari Harvey Daiquan White or Jon Mitchell Cornerback Rodney Shelley Zachary Tobe

Special Teams

Position Starter Backup K Aidan Birr Landon Shaffer P Marshall Nichols Joshua Taylor Long Snapper Ronnie Thomas Joseph Stoever Kick Returner Daylon Gordon and Shane Marshall Punt Returner Eric Rivers or Bailey Stockton Jamal Haynes

Big Matchup

Nov 22, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Jamal Haynes (1) runs the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.

The bowl appearance is Georgia Tech’s third-straight and 48th all-time. The Yellow Jackets’ 48 bowl appearances are the 14th-most in college football history. Tech is making its third-consecutive bowl appearance for the first time since 2012-14. The Jackets are also tied for 13th all-time with 26 bowl/playoff victories and are 12th in NCAA Division I FBS history with a .553 postseason winning percentage (26-21).

Georgia Tech (9-3, 6-2 ACC) brings its best regular-season record since 2014 into the Pop-Tarts Bowl. The nine-win regular season is only the 16th in Tech’s 133-year football history.

BYU is 11-2 overall, with both of its defeats coming at the hands of No. 4 Texas Tech (once in the regular season and once in Saturday’s Big XII championship game).

The matchup is Georgia Tech’s first ranked-vs.-ranked bowl showdown since the No. 10/9 Yellow Jackets defeated No. 8 Mississippi State, 49-34, in the 2014 Orange Bowl.

Georgia Tech is making its third appearance in the game now known as the Pop-Tarts Bowl. The Yellow Jackets are 2-0 in the bowl, having defeated West Virginia, 35-30, in 1997 when it was known as the Carquest Bowl in Miami Gardens, Fla., and routed Syracuse, 51-14, when it was known as the Champs Sports Bowl in Orlando.

It will be the Jackets’ third all-time bowl appearance in the stadium now known as Camping World Stadium, as they topped Nebraska, 45-21, in the Florida Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1, 1991, to clinch the 1990 national championship, when the stadium was called the Florida Citrus Bowl.

This is going to be a great matchup of two teams that have similar identities when it comes to wanting to be physical on the lines of scrimmage and running the football. Expect a great matchup next Saturday in one of the year's premier bowl games.

