ACC Quarterback Rankings: 247Sports Has Haynes King As A Top Four QB In The ACC Entering 2025
The offseason is prime for list making in college football and now that spring is over and the season is getting (somewhat) closer, you are going to see more lists than you know what to do with.
The last offseason rankings list comes from 247Sports Carter Bahns, who ranked every starting quarterback in the ACC. Bahns ranked Georgia Tech's Haynes King 4th, behind Clemson's Cade Klubnik, Miami's Carson Beck, and SMU's Kevin Jennings.
I think there is an argument to be had that King could be as high as 2nd on this list. Klubnik is a fine choice for No. 1 and if the 2023 version of Beck shows up this season, he is a fine choice to be in the top two and could even make a case to be No. 1. If it is the 2024 version of Beck or one that is not fully recovered from offseason surgery, than King might just be ahead of the former Georgia Bulldog. Jennings was solid for SMU last season, but did not play well in the College Football Playoff loss to Penn State and struggled in the ACC Championshp against Clemson as well. In the biggest games of the year, Jennings was not at his best, but he has tons of talent. Heading into the season, I don't think there is an argument that King should be any lower than 4th, but as most would agree, preseason lists and rankings are meaningless and King has to prove it this fall in actual games.
he return of quarterback Haynes King. Since transferring to Georgia Tech, King has been one of the most productive quarterbacks in the country and a true dual threat when healthy. Injuries sidetracked his 2024 campaign, but he showed in the loss against Georgia what he is capable of doing when he is healthy. There is no doubt that King is one of the best quarterbacks in the country heading into the season and ESPN analyst and former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy had King in his top ten quarterbacks list earlier this spring.
In a recent article ranking the top quarterbacks in the country, ESPN's Adam Rittenberg ranked King 9th and included some interesting quotes from an ACC defensive coordinator and a General Manager from the conference about King:
Why he's ranked: "King is set to enter his sixth college season this fall, and he brings an exciting combination of experience and varied skills for a Georgia Tech team set to take another jump. He's one of the nation's most accomplished dual-threat quarterbacks, after rushing for 1,324 yards and 21 touchdowns during the past two seasons. King has dealt with injuries, sitting out most of the 2021 season and several games last year, but he can hurt defenses in multiple ways when healthy. In 2023, he joined Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels as the only quarterbacks with at least 2,800 passing yards, 25 touchdown passes, 700 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns. Despite sitting out two games and being limited in two others, King still eclipsed 2,000 passing yards, approached his 2023 rushing total and showed significant improvement in his overall efficiency."
What they're saying: Georgia Tech coach Brent Key pointed to King's improvement in 2024, telling me last month, "He made a ton of improvement, went from 16 interceptions the year before that and limited it to only two last year. One was a throwaway early in the season and one in the last game, so he made a drastic improvement there."
Others in the ACC recognize King's intangibles.
"Haynes King is a winner, competitor, almost an elite runner," an ACC defensive coordinator said. "He was fast, fast."
"I'm very high on King as far as a college QB," an ACC general manager said. "He's not a guy that will be a top draft pick but knows how to win and he's tough as s---."
If King can stay healthy this season then Georgia Tech should remain a dynamic offense.
