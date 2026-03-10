Live Updates: No.4 Georgia Tech vs West Georgia Baseball Score

Pregame

RHP Dimitri Angelakos (1-0) is on the mound today for the Yellow Jackets and here is how Georgia Tech is lining up for tonight's game:

1. CF Drew Burress

2. LF Alex Hernandez

3. 2B Jarren Advincula

4. 3B Vahn Lackey

5. DH Kent Schmidt

6. 1B Ryan Zuckerman

7. RF Will Baker

8. C Drew Rogers

9. SS Carson Kerce

Georgia Tech takes on West Georgia in the final game of a stretch that has seen the Yellow Jackets play 15 of the first 17 games at home and 16 in the Atlanta Metro Area. Following this game, the Jackets will embark on a three-city, seven-game road trip until the final weekend of March.

The Yellow Jackets enter this week as the best offense in the country and the best offense in modern college baseball history. In the 16 seasons of the BBCOR era, the 2026 Yellow Jackets have produced the best batting average (.404) ever recorded through the first four weekends of the season. They also hold the highest marks in hits (231), on-base percentage (.529) and runs scored (214) of any Power 4 team after four weekends in the BBCOR era.

This will be the 22nd all-time meeting between Georgia Tech and West Georgia. Tech leads the all-time series 12-9. The rivalry was renewed last year when the Jackets defeated the Wolves, 16-7 in the first game between the two programs since 1988.