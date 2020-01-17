Jackets Maven
Georgia Tech's ACC Schedule To Be Revealed Next Week

Matthew McGavic

While Georgia Tech has long known who they will be facing in the 2020 football season, the lone remaining question was when precisely they will face each opponent. Well, they will not be forced to wait much longer, as the Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that they will be revealing the league conference schedule next week.

Appropriately, longtime "Voice of the Jackets" Wes Durham will be aided by "Packer and Durham" cohost Mark Packer in revealing the league's entire schedule, doing so on Wednesday, January 22nd at 9:00am EST on the ACC Network.

Tech currently knows the date of 4 of their 12 football games in 2020. The Yellow Jackets will face the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs and UCF Knights in back-to-back weeks at Bobby Dodd Stadium (Sept. 12th & 19th), the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in "Mayhem at MBS) during week 10 barring a week 11 bye (Nov. 14th), and of course the Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate in Athens to end the regular season (Nov. 28th).

Home Schedule:

- Gardner-Webb (Saturday, September 12th)

- UCF (Saturday, September 19th)

- Notre Dame (Saturday, November 14th)

- Duke

- Miami (FL)

- Virginia

- Clemson

Away Schedule

- Georgia  (Saturday, November 28th)

- North Carolina

- Pitt

- Syracuse 

- Virginia Tech

Football

