Biggest Winners and Losers From Georgia Tech's Homecoming Loss to Boston College

I covered Georgia Tech's loss to Bowling Green in 2023 and for me, that is still the low point of the Brent Key era at Georgia Tech.

But Saturday's dismal performance vs Boston College on homecoming was a close second.

It was not just the fact that Georgia Tech lost to the Eagles, it is how it happened. Boston College, who has one of the worst offenses in the country, could not be stopped on Saturday and nearly put up a 50-burger on the Yellow Jackets. The injury report was not doing Georgia Tech any favors either, but I don't think it would have mattered all. Now, the Yellow Jackets are 2-5 and any faint hopes they had at turning their season around are now gone.

Who are the biggest winners and losers from this game today?

Loser: Brent Key

Buckle up, because it is mostly going to be a losers article after a game like that.

Since getting to 8-0 last season, Georgia Tech is just 3-9, and one of the wins over that period is a win over Mercer. The Yellow Jackets were blown out by NC State, barely survived a 2-10 BC team, lost to Pitt with an ACC Championship berth on the line, lost another rivalry game to Georgia, blew a late lead to BYU in the Pop Tarts Bowl, lost the season opener to Colorado, lost by double digits to Tennessee, beat Mercer, lost to Stanford, beat Duke, lost to Virginia Tech, and lost by double digits to Boston College today.

After looking like the program was on the way up, things have backslid to a disturbing degree.

"Yeah, it does. I mean, it's, you know, it's most bewildering is the word. But, no, it is. I mean, just everything. Everything from the point of going out and being able to execute. And, look, it doesn't matter if you have a good week of practice. I thought we had a good week of practice. I thought we had a really good end to the week of practice. And you go out there and you don't execute. And when I say execute, I'm talking about everyone. Everyone. All of our jobs are to go out there to coach, to adjust, to correct and put players to play, all those things.

And that's where I'm really holding off of saying exactly where it's at because what I don't want to do is get up here and talk about the execution of it and you've got guys playing and they were in the position they were supposed to be in but they weren't the right call. Does that make sense? And vice versa. So I'm going to be very – I'm going to stay very generic with that part because I know what I saw on the field. But when you're looking at something like this, guys, it's that embarrassing of a loss. I want to be very careful with the words I choose and how I address this."

While Georgia Tech is technically alive for a bowl game, this season is all but over and they are going to be heavy underdogs in their remaining games A 2-10 season is very much a possibility and Key carries much of that blame because of the moves he made this offseason.

Loser: Jason Semore

There was room to be very critical of both of Georgia Tech's coordinator hires this offseason, but of the two, Semore seemed to make the most sense. He was familiar with Key and the program and had done a fine job at both Marshall and Southern Miss. Over Key's first three seasons, Georgia Tech had trouble pressuring the quarterback and forcing takeaways, two things Semore's defenses were good at.

But things have not worked out. Georgia Tech was down a lot of players today due to injury, but there is just no excuse to give up nearly 400 yards rushing to Boston College. This looks like another miss for Key, who has shown he has not earned the benefit of the doubt when it comes to defensive coordinator hires.

Loser: Georgia Tech's defense

There is not a lot I can say after a performance like that.

Again, Georgia Tech being out a lot of players on that side of the ball had something to do with what happened, but when a team like Boston College is seemingly running the same player over and over and you are unable to stop it, that is an issue. There was nothing that Georgia Tech could do to stop them and a bad year for that side of the ball got worse.

Winner: Dalen Penson and Jordan Allen receiver duo

The one winner I can find from tonight is that I think Jordan Allen and Dalen Penson are a pretty solid wide receiver duo. That position was a big question mark coming into the season, but it has been a strength for this offense and for quarterback Alberto Mendoza.

Penson led Georgia Tech with 88 yards receiving on five catches, while Allen had 85 yards on four catches. Allen has been one of the most underrated receivers in the ACC this season, with 24 catches in the last three games alone. If the offensive line and running game ever get going, it will make things that much easier for the talented duo.