Bleav In Georgia Tech: Instant Reaction and Takeaways From Georgia Tech's 41-16 Win Over Syracuse
Georgia Tech is 8-0 for the first time since 1966 and with the win today, they surpassed the previous win totals of 7-6 that head coach Brent Key had in each of his first two seasons with his alma mater. It was a dominant day on offense for the Yellow Jackets and arguably their most complete performance to date.
On the latest episode of Bleav in Georgia Tech, we break down the Yellow Jackets win and what it means now that they are 8-0.
If you like the show, like and subscribe on YouTube and follow us wherever you get your podcasts!
Guys stepping up
Georgia Tech was down a number of players today, including some starters. One of those starters was wide receiver Malik Rutherford. Georgia Tech had to rely on a number of players at the position to step up, including true freshman Jordan Allen. After the game, Brent Key talked about how Allen and the other receivers were able to step up and make an impact on today's game:
" Yeah, I don't what stat-wise, what was it? 6 for67. You know, Bailey had, what, four for 48. Those two guys together, stepping in from a league. I mean, they both did a really good job and they were eating. But I think I might have said earlier in the week, that's why you play guys early. That's why you play early in the season. So when times like this come, and you've got guys that might be down for a game, you've got guys that are able to step in. It's not the first time out there, and he did. He did a nice job. He's got speed. He can run. And he's getting more and more confident doing it. But if he hadn't had that outboy game, it was maybe it was second or third game of the year where he caught that little squ green passes into the game, and got tracked down and caught. If he hadn't been out there in that situation and felt the speed of the game, well, he's probably not able to go out and be able to be productive today, but I thought Haynes knew had a couple of times on third downs and just evade a rush, throw the ball up.
We had one Zion called, and then the other one, I think Bailey caught just to make a play. And you know, I thought we threw the ball to you the ball well. I mean, what were we? st I don't. Three of four? No, I'm saying efficiency. I don't care about yards. 25 25, 31. So about efficiency, guys. Hey, I couldn't care less. A lot of yards get put on boards, and they have L's at the end of it, so I want to be efficient., I wish we had on that first drive, we're moving the ball right out the gate, and we put the ball on the ground. We can't do that. But all in all, I'm extremely happy to get win number eight on the season. extremely extremely happy for these guys, but I think to makes I'm the most happy about is I know they're going to come back in tomorrow, ready to work."
Georgia Tech might need these guys to step up again when they travel to face NC State next week.