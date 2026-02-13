Mapping Out The Future of Georgia Tech's Quarterbacks

Georgia Tech is undergoing some change at quarterback.

Haynes King, after three years and one of the best careers for a Yellow Jackets QB, is heading to the NFL. Last year's backup and presumed starter, Aaron Philo, left with Buster Faulkner to go to Florida and compete for the starting job with the Gators.

That left Georgia Tech with redshirt sophomore Graham Knowles, redshirt freshman Grady Adamson, and true freshman Cole Bergeron as the quarterbacks on the roster heading into the offseason, but Brent Key and his staff went to the transfer portal and got Indiana quarterback Alberto Mendoza to compete for the starting job.

This room looks different now, but what about the future?

The Current Roster

As a high school recruit, Mendoza was ranked as the No. 1,576 player in the country according to the 247Sports composite, the No. 84 quarterback, and the No. 204 player in the state of Florida.

With the addition of Mendoza, Georgia Tech is now going to have a first-time starting quarterback under center this fall.

Mendoza will likely enter a quarterback competition with Graham Knowles, redshirt freshman Grady Adamson, and true freshman Cole Bergeron. It is a quarterback room that has some talent, but is very light on experience after the departures of Haynes King and Aaron Philo. The Yellow Jackets have been busy in the transfer portal, and whoever wins the quarterback competition will have one of the nation's best backfields behind them.

Don't count out Adamson though. He is an athletic quarterback with a big arm who can make plays. He is not talked about as much as the other two, but he will be given a chance to compete for the starting job.

Bergeron is going to be given a chance, but it can be tough for a true freshman to win a job, though the other three QB's don't have much experience.

Future Additions at quarterback

How this room looks in the future is anyone's guess. College football changes so much and so fast that it is foolish to try and set in stone what a position will look like in the following season.

If things go well, Georgia Tech would love to have a multi-year starting quarterback. Whether it is Mendoza, Knowles, Adamson, or Bergeron, the Yellow Jackets would love to have some continuity at this position heading into 2027.

How this position looks this year will determine how it the Yellow Jackets will look at the position heading into 2027. What if no QB seperates himself and is a viable starter? What if Mendoza or Knowles has such a good season that they leave for the NFL (not likely, but anything is possible)? Everything should be looked at as a possibility given how inexperienced this position is heading into this season.

Targets

It will be interesting to see how Georgia Tech attacks the QB position in recruiting. In theory, they could return all four quarterbacks next season, which might not be an attractive thing for a young QB recruit who wants to play early. Keep an eye out for this spring and summer for how the Yellow Jackets attack this position on the trail.

