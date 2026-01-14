Bleav in Georgia Tech: Instant Reaction To Justice Haynes Transferring to the Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech made a big addition to the roster today.

While it had been rumored that they were the top team interested in former Michigan/Alabama running back Justice Haynes, he had yet to commit or sign. That changed today when he made it official that he was going to be a member of the program, giving Brent Key one of his biggest wins in the transfer portal era.

On the latest episode of Bleav in Georgia Tech, we discuss how Haynes fits in with the roster, if Georgia Tech has one of the best running back rooms in the country now, and looking at the Yellow Jackets overall portal class with Haynes in it.

Big Time Player

Oct 25, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Justice Haynes (22) carries the ball for a touchdown against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

Our own Najeh Wilkins broke down Haynes and how he fits with the Yellow Jackets:

“Haynes had a productive season for the Wolverines, rushing for 857 yards and 10 touchdowns. Haynes started the season with five consecutive games of 100 yards rushing. He was known for his explosiveness and big home run ability in 2025. Haynes had his best game against Michigan State, where he rushed for 152 yards and two touchdowns. Heading into the portal, Haynes is a four-star prospect, the No.3 running back, with a 93.68 rating.

When you look at his numbers even deeper, he played at a high level per Pro Football Focus (PFF). Haynes finished with an 81.0 offensive grade and an 83.5 rushing grade. Haynes had 18 runs of over 10+ yards this season and 456 yards after contact.

Make no mistake about it, this would be an elite get for the Yellow Jackets, and the pairing of Haynes with Malachi Hosley would be lethal. Both have explosive ability and would make opposing defenses load the box to slow each of them down. Despite it being a tough off-season, Georgia Tech could easily make up for it with this acquisition.”

Georgia Tech has built its identity on running the football under Brent Key and now the Yellow Jackets should have one of the top running back duos in the ACC and the country with him and Malachi Hosley. I would expect Georgia Tech to have one of the top ground games in the country next season and as long as Haynes is healthy, he has the potential to be a first-team All-ACC player."

