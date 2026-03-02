Way Too Early Bowl Projection Matches Georgia Tech Against Top Group Of Five Program

Spring football is getting closer and closer for Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets begin practice later this month, and there are a lot of new faces on both the coaching staff and on the roster for Brent Key's program. Georgia Tech has made some noteworthy additions to the team via the transfer portal, with guys like Justice Haynes and Alberto Mendoza getting a lot of attention for their moves to Atlanta.

Admittedly, it is very, very early for bowl projections, but one released today by CBS Sports has Georgia Tech landing in the Fenway Bowl against Tulane.

My spring bowl projections for EVERY game + College Football Playoff picks for the 2026 season: https://t.co/88De9sMdzZ — Brad Crawford (@BCrawford247) March 2, 2026

Realistic matchup?

Again, it is very early and these projections could be way off, but it is interesting to see how some of the national media views Georgia Tech heading into spring.

Playing in the Fenway Bowl would suggest that Georgia Tech will either have a 6-6 or a 7-5 record. Tulane is coming off a season in which it made the College Football Playoff, but it is losing head coach Jon Sumrall to Florida.

The Yellow Jackets are going to have two new coordinators and a new starting quarterback, but they have an identity under head coach Brent Key.

While not an easy schedule, there are not a lot of games where Georgia Tech is going to be a massive underdog.

The Yellow Jackets’ highly anticipated seven-game home slate begins with premium non-conference showdowns versus Colorado (Sept. 3) and Tennessee (Sept. 12), and includes conference battles against defending ACC champion Duke (Oct. 10) and 2025 bowl winners Louisville (Nov. 7) and Wake Forest (Nov. 21).

Tech’s seven home games also include a non-conference matchup with in-state foe Mercer (Sept. 19) and an ACC clash with Boston College (Oct. 24).

The Yellow Jackets’ road slate begins with their first-ever trip to Stanford (Sept. 26). The Jackets also travel to Virginia Tech (Oct. 17), Pitt (Oct. 21) and Clemson (Nov. 14) in ACC play and close the regular season with Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate at archrival Georgia (Nov. 28).

Georgia Tech goes into 2026 looking to build on its 9-4 record (tied for the 10th-most victories in Tech’s 133-season football history) and No. 24 final national ranking in 2025. The Yellow Jackets rose to as high as No. 7 in the national rankings in ‘25 and were ranked in the final 14 national polls of the season, which is their longest streak since Tech was ranked in all 16 polls in 1999.

The Jackets also went 6-2 in Atlantic Coast Conference play, which was good for a tie for second place in the 17-team conference. Georgia Tech is the only ACC team that has finished in the top four of the conference standings each of the last three seasons.