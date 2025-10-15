Brent Key Responds To Being Mentioned As A Candidate For Other Open Coaching Jobs
Georgia Tech is 6-0 and getting ready for their biggest game of the season when they travel to Duke on Friday. However, there are other things going on in the college football world and the big topic this week has been about Penn State firing longtime head coach James Franklin after a 3-3 start and one of the big jobs in the country coming open.
One of the products of success in college football is having your name mentioned for other jobs and because of the job that he has done since taking over as the head coach in 2023, Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key has had his name thrown out there for other jobs by people who talk about the sport. During his weekly meeting with the media ahead of Saturday's game, Key was asked about being mentioned as a candidate for other jobs and here is what he had to say:
"It's no different than Haynes or Kyle or Keylan and Jamal or I mean like no different than any of our players. Their names are floated around all the time for different things. You rather have your name talked about in a positive way than a negative way for sure. So it comes with the territory. Look, if the player came to me and said, hey, coach, I think you need to talk to the team about something like that. I would. I'm very transparent with this team. You try to keep things as black and white as possible. But I'm pretty sure everybody on that football team knows exactly where I stand."
Key has continued to reaffirm his commitment to Georgia Tech this week, not just in his press conference, but in an interview with the AJC.
The majority of today's press conference was focused on what he thinks about the upcoming opponent.
Duke will be a tough test
Duke head coach Manny Diaz is one of the most respected defensive coaches in the country and Key said as much about the Blue Devils on Tuesday.
"I mean, they move. They play a lot of different, not necessarily different fronts, but different variations of what they do. I mean, whether it's zone pressure or man pressure, different line stunts and games inside. You know, their D -line gets off the ball, it's vertical. You know, I think they're fourth in the country in havoc rate as a defensive line.And, you know, but everything that's good, there are also disadvantages as well. We've got to take advantage of those times when they come up and be able to be consistent with it throughout the game. We've got to control the tempo of the football game. And I'm not saying control the clock. What it is. Again, I'm not going to get into a game plan here, but I respect Manny a lot. I've known Manny a long time. A good person, good family man, you know, and damn good football coach."
Key also talked about the difficulty of slowing down their offense which is one of the best in the country:
"Yeah, I mean I don't think you, you stop them, they're going to get their yards, they're going to get points, we want to limit that as much as we can, and we've got to do things that we've done well, got to continue to do them. I'm not sitting here and giving you the game plan of what we're going to do, and then putting our players in positions to be able to make plays. But look, you guys know how I am. I'm about, you know, there's a ton of plays and calls and blitzes and coverages and runs and passes and all that stuff is cool and fun, but, you know, how hard are you going to play to the football, how are you're going to work to get off a block to sustain a block, you know, to tackle a guy and get him down where he, you know, catches the ball, make plays on the football, protect the football, be a disciplined team. That's what's important. That's what's really important. That's what our DNA as a team is. We've got to continue to do that well and improve on."
Georgia Tech and Duke is one of the most pivotal games in the ACC this season and will kick off at Noon this Saturday.